Winning rugby premium remains in place for Bok captain Siya Kolisi

The Springboks face the Wallabies at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday.

It may sound like a well-worn cliche, but Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has again placed a bigger premium on winning rugby than entertaining rugby.

The Springboks outscored the Wallabies by three tries to one, but they still lost the Gold Coast Test 28-26 last week.

Scoring tries was something that made Kolisi happy and in all their matches this season, the Boks have crossed the whitewash.

That they didn't win has put them under pressure for Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Brisbane, from where Kolisi said the soul is never at peace if one doesn't win.

"We were happy to score the tries and the maul worked well, but if we don't win, the soul is never at peace," Kolisi said.

"When you review a game, you look at what worked and what didn't, but we also need to look at the areas that need rapid improvement.

"That we scored tries but didn't win the game didn't help much."

A win at the Suncorp Stadium will keep the Springboks in the Rugby Championship defence hunt, but for Kolisi, it will feel like an affront for them to travel to Australia and not win.

Kolisi also said they're not prepared to change the way they play their rugby.

"We want to win this competition. We haven't traveled this far and cross the ocean just to stay in hotels and lose," Kolisi said.

"The most important thing is for us to win and do so in the way that we want to play. We know how we play and we're not going to change things.

"People may say we're not playing entertaining rugby, but our plan is to apply pressure through the boot and territory until we get to a position where we can use the ball properly.

"That's why Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi are scoring the way they do. When we play in the right areas, we'll keep the ball and make it work until the decision-makers decide otherwise."