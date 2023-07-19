World Cup places still up for grabs as Nienaber eyes fitting Bok send-off against Los Pumas

The Springboks have assembled in Pretoria ahead of their final Rugby Championship clash against Argentina.

Coach Jacques Nienaber is looking forward to a memorable send-off match when they play their final home game of the year at Ellis Park next week.

Nienaber says the match against Los Pumas offers a chance for players to stake a claim for a place at the Rugby World Cup in September.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has retained the same extended group of players ahead of their final Rugby Championship encounter against Argentina in Johannesburg.

The Springboks have assembled in Pretoria after a two-day rest following their 35-20 loss to New Zealand in Auckland last weekend.

"We have a settled squad, and everyone is determined to get back to action and to bounce back following the result against New Zealand," Nienaber said on Wednesday.

"We are bitterly disappointed about the defeat, but we'll take the lessons from that match and implement that as we look forward to our final match in the competition."

READ | Boks: Time to roll out their heaviest weapons

Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, who was given time off following a family bereavement, joins the side and prop Gerhard Steenekamp remains as injury cover for Ox Nche, who is still recovering from a pectoral muscle injury.

Meanwhile, lock Eben Etzebeth, who captained the Boks against the All Blacks, will join his teammates on Sunday. Etzebeth's father recently died.

Next weekend's match at Ellis Park will be the Boks' final appearance on South African soil in 2023.

Nienaber said they were excited to play their farewell Test in front of an expected sell-out crowd.

"Playing such a vital match in front of our supporters is always special," said Nienaber.

"This match may not only be the decider of the Rugby Championship, but it's also the last match we play at home before the World Cup.

"That passionate support almost serves as an extra player for us, so we'd like to appeal to SA's rugby faithful to come out in their green and gold and make this a memorable send-off for us."

Nienaber said managing players' game time in the run-up to the departure for France remained a key focus.

The Springboks are in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland and Tonga in the World Cup, scheduled from 8 September to 28 October.

"One of the boxes we ticked in the last two weeks was to work on our player load. Getting that balance right is going to be vital so that we can peak at the right time this season," said Nienaber.

"We have a sizeable squad, and we need to ensure that we give as many players as possible the chance to stake a claim for places in the World Cup squad, while at the same time getting the desired results so that we can build momentum going into the World Cup.

"We have four matches left before the international showpiece and we are still in the race for the Rugby Championship title, so we intend getting down to business immediately and making the most of the time we have on and off the training field to get the squad where we would like them to be mentally and physically."

After the Championship, South Africa will play Argentina in Buenos Aires (5 August), Wales in Cardiff (19 August) and New Zealand (25 August) in London in warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.

The Springbok World Cup squad will be announced on 8 August.



