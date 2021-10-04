World Rugby still has no date set for Rassie's misconduct hearing

World Rugby is reportedly dragging its feet in setting a date for Rassie Erasmus and SA Rugby's misconduct hearing.

Earlier in the year, the global governing body formally charged SA Rugby and its director of rugby after he compiled 62-minute video in which he hit out at the officiating, in particular that of Australian referee Nic Berry, following the Springboks’ first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions.

If found guilty, the SA Rugby director of rugby’s punishments could range from a fine to even having the Springboks stripped of their series victory over the Lions.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that one of the biggest challenges the committee is facing is convening for the hearing due to the fact that its members are based around the world.

The disciplinary committee's chairperson is in London, two of its senior advocates are in New Zealand, the World Rugby headquarters (where the hearing must take place) is in Dublin, while Erasmus and the SA Rugby bosses are in South Africa.

The countries' time differences, coupled with Covid-19 restrictions, are believed to be making it difficult to set a date for the hearing.

If the hearing does take place during the Boks' year-end tour of Europe, Erasmus still won't attend in person and will rather attend virtually.

Meanwhile, the report added that the Boks' tour is believed to be in the balance as SA Rugby is not keen for the players to enter into another strict bio-bubble.

The Boks are due to play Wales in Cardiff (6 November), Scotland in Edinburgh (13 November) and England in London (20 November).