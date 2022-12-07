Adonis set for Blitzboks playmaking role at Cape Town Sevens

Head coach Sandile Ngcobo has included Darren Adonis in the Blitzboks' playmaking role for the Cape Town Sevens this weekend.
Adonis replaced the injured Dewald Human in the only change to the South African side that won the Dubai Sevens last weekend.
Adonis has already played for the Blitzboks in the Sevens World Series this year at the Hong Kong Sevens. While this is his first appearance in Cape Town, it will be his ninth World Series tournament for the national side.
The Southern Cape-raised player has won the Currie Cup with the Cheetahs before he moved to sevens rugby, and since joining the Blitzboks, Adonis has won gold medals in Vancouver, Edmonton, Malaga and Seville.
Ngcobo said the inclusion of Adonis would not affect the momentum picked up in Dubai.
"Darren has trained with us before we left for Dubai and then played there as well as part of the Samurai (SA Sevens ‘A' team) in the invitational tournament. I managed to watch those games, and he did very well, so I am happy to have him," the coach explained.
"He covers flyhalf and centre, and he kicks with both feet, so he brings a versatility element to the squad as well. Darren is experienced enough to slot in immediately and has done very well."
Ngcobo said the focus for the team would remain inward, with a clear understanding of how they want to express themselves over the weekend.
"We have two identities – one on the field and one off the field," he said.
"In the latter, it is about being a brotherhood, caring for each other and driving a shared culture. We are nailing that one, so that drives us forward very well.
"The on-field identity is defence, we do not want people to score tries against us, and if they do, they need to work really hard for it. We want to be dominant in defence, and that attitude will not change this weekend."
Springbok Sevens squad:
Impi Visser – 23 tournaments, 118 matches, 125 points (25 tries)
Zain Davids – 34 tournaments, 170 matches, 160 points (32 tries)
Ryan Oosthuizen – 34 tournaments, 163 matches, 165 points (33 tries)
James Murphy – 10 tournaments, 46 matches, 50 points (10 tries)
JC Pretorius – 22 tournaments, 116 matches, 245 points (49 tries)
Masande Mtshali – 1 tournament, 1 match
Branco du Preez – 84 tournaments, 426 matches, 1442 points (101 tries, 466 conversions, 1 drop goal)
Ricardo Duarrtee – 1 tournament, 6 matches, 30 points (4 tries, 5 conversions)
Darren Adonis – 8 tournaments, 33 matches, 54 points (10 tries, 2 conversions)
Muller Du Plessis – 21 tournaments, 98 matches, 325 points (65 tries)
Shilton van Wyk – 6 tournaments, 34 matches, 50 points (10 tries)
Dalvon Blood – 2 tournaments, 10 matches, 25 points (5 tries)
Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain) – 42 tournaments, 221 matches, 690 points (138 tries)
Springbok Sevens pool fixtures:
Friday 9 December
20:03: Canada
Saturday 10 December
11:19: Fiji
17:00: France
World Rugby Sevens Series standings:
32: South Africa, Australia
30: France
29: Ireland
27: Fiji, USA
25: New Zealand, Argentina, Samoa