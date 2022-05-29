Australia's comeback floors Blitzboks, ends their London Sevens dream

The Blitzboks are out of the London Sevens after they were beaten 21-17 by Australia at Twickenham on Sunday.

Despite racing into an early lead, the Blitzboks couldn't hold on as the Australians launched an impressive fightback.

South Africa were off to an emphatic staff after Zain Davids burst through the Australian defence for skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi to score in the left-hand corner.

Ronald Brown added a difficult conversion as the Blitzboks opened a 7-0 lead in the first minute.Their dominance continued with a second try soon after, this time through Muller du Plessis and again in the left-hand corner.

This time Brown couldn't convert, but South Africa had opened a 12-0.

Brown added a third try in the sixth minute as he collected the ball from a ruck a metre from the line and beat the Australian defence on the blindside.

He couldn't convert, but the Blitzboks' dominance meant they led 17-0 as half-time approached.

Australia finally were on the board on the stroke of half-time as Ben Dowling sailed through a gap to score a converted try under the posts as the teams when into the break with the score at 17-7.

Australia then cut the Blitzboks lead to 17-14 with Henry Paterson scoring some space was worked down the left.

A breathless period of play followed with both sides in possession, but it was Australia who made the most of theirs as Paterson scored his second of the match.

Dietrich Roache converted as Australia led 21-17 with just a minute left in the match.

Despite South Africa having the ball in the final moments, Australia's defence held firm as they closed out the match.They will now play Samoa in the semi-finals while the Blitzboks will play Spain in the 5th place play-off match.







