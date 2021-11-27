Sevens

14m ago

Blitzboks blank Argentina to reach Dubai Sevens final

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
Siviwe Soyizwapi. (Photo by David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images)
Tries from Shilton van Wyk, captain Siviwe Soyizwapi and JC Pretorius ensured a safe passage to the Dubai Sevens final for the Blitzboks on Saturday in a tense battle against Argentina, winning 17-7.

Argentina offered the Blitzboks a stern test - something the team hadn't navigated until the semi-final meet. In the end, however, the Blitzboks proved too strong for the South American team.

A converted Rodrigo Isgro try was all she wrote for the Argentines as the South Africans piled the pressure to secure the victory.

The half-time score saw the teams deadlocked at 7-points apiece, with both teams full of enthusiasm.

The victory means the Blitzboks will contest their ninth Dubai Sevens Cup final.

Scorers:

SA

Tries: Shilton van Wyk, Siviwe Soyizwapi, JC Pretorius

Conversions: Ronald Brown

Argentina

Tries: Rodrigo Isgro

Conversions: Gastón Revol

