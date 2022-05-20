Sevens

27m ago

Blitzboks bounce back to beat Spain at France Sevens

Compiled by Lynn Butler
The Blitzboks have come back with a win against Spain in their second Pool D encounter at the France Sevens at Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse on Friday.

As it happened | French Sevens

The win comes off the back of their historic loss against Ireland earlier in the day, where the Irish won 21-12 to record their first-ever win over the Blitzboks in World Rugby Sevens Series history.

Neil Powell's men fought back in Toulouse and clinched a 27-7 win against Spain after leading 10-7 at half-time.

South Africa wasted no time in getting in front as Zain Davids scored before the Spaniards came back with a try by Enrique Bolinches, with Juan Ramos's conversion the difference.

South Africa regained the lead thanks to Davids once again as they led 10-7 at half-time.

In the second half, South Africa extended their lead with a try by captain Siviwe Soyizwapi. Ronald Brown also crossed the whitewash and converted his first conversion of the day.

As the hooter buzzed, debutant Bradley Blood scored his maiden try to hand South Africa an easy victory.

The Blitzboks will tackle Samoa in their final pool match on Saturday (00:22 SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa 27 (10)

Tries: Zain Davids (2), Siviwe Soyizwapi, Ronald Brown, Bradley Blood

Conversion: Brown

Spain 7 (7)

Tries: Enrique Bolinches, 

Conversion: Juan Ramos

