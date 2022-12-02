Blitzboks bounce back to floor Kenya at Dubai Sevens

The Springboks Sevens side bounced back in impressive style when they beat Kenya 27-12 in their second match at the Dubai Sevens on Friday.
The Blitzboks ran in five tries against a hapless Kenyan outfit, who had gone into the game hopeful after a 19-19 draw with series champions Australia in their opening game.
Earlier on Friday, the South Africans started their campaign on a low note when they lost 14-5 to Great Britain.
But the second match was a far more polished performance by the Blitzboks, who have won the Dubai Sevens title on nine previous occasions.
South Africa's final Pool A match is against Australia at 18:33 (SA time) on Friday.
Scorers:
SA 27 (17)
Tries: JC Pretorius, Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Dewald Human, Ricardo Duarttee
Conversion: Dewald Human
Kenya 12 (0)
Tries: Anthony Omondi, Denis Abukuse
Conversion: Daniel Taabu
Springbok Sevens squad for Dubai:
Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, James Murphy, JC Pretorius, Masande Mtshali, Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain), Branco du Preez, Dewald Human, Shilton van Wyk, Dalvon Blood, Muller du Plessis, Ricardo Duarttee