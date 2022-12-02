Blitzboks bounce back to floor Kenya at Dubai Sevens

The Springboks Sevens side bounced back in impressive style when they beat Kenya 27-12 in their second match at the Dubai Sevens on Friday.

The Blitzboks ran in five tries against a hapless Kenyan outfit, who had gone into the game hopeful after a 19-19 draw with series champions Australia in their opening game.

Earlier on Friday, the South Africans started their campaign on a low note when they lost 14-5 to Great Britain.

But the second match was a far more polished performance by the Blitzboks, who have won the Dubai Sevens title on nine previous occasions.

South Africa's final Pool A match is against Australia at 18:33 (SA time) on Friday.

Scorers:

SA 27 (17)

Tries: JC Pretorius, Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Dewald Human, Ricardo Duarttee

Conversion: Dewald Human

Kenya 12 (0)

Tries: Anthony Omondi, Denis Abukuse

Conversion: Daniel Taabu

Springbok Sevens squad for Dubai:

Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, James Murphy, JC Pretorius, Masande Mtshali, Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain), Branco du Preez, Dewald Human, Shilton van Wyk, Dalvon Blood, Muller du Plessis, Ricardo Duarttee



