Blitzboks breeze past Kenya after Makata hat-trick

A hat-trick of tries by Sakoyisa Makata proved too much for Kenya as they suffered a 26-5 loss to the Blitzboks on Saturday in Singapore.

The Blitzboks raced to a 19-0 lead after the firm of Makata and Selvyn Davids saw to it that the team gets off to a flying start. They took that lead into the half time break and were quick out of the blocks as the second half commenced.

Makata's hat-trick of tries - the first of his career - came early in the second half as the Blitzboks consolidated their position in Pool A.

Alvin Marube pulled one back for Kenya as the match ended, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation try.

The USA will look to stop the storming Blitzbok blitz at 13:33.

Scorers:

Blitzboks

Tries: Sakoyisa Makata (3), Selvyn Davids

Conversions: Ronald Brown (3)

Canada

Tries: Alvin Marube

Conversions:



