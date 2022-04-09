Sevens

1h ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks breeze past Kenya after Makata hat-trick

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sakoyise Makata. (@Blitzboks/Twitter)
Sakoyise Makata. (@Blitzboks/Twitter)

A hat-trick of tries by Sakoyisa Makata proved too much for Kenya as they suffered a 26-5 loss to the Blitzboks on Saturday in Singapore.

The Blitzboks raced to a 19-0 lead after the firm of Makata and Selvyn Davids saw to it that the team gets off to a flying start. They took that lead into the half time break and were quick out of the blocks as the second half commenced.

Makata's hat-trick of tries - the first of his career - came early in the second half as the Blitzboks consolidated their position in Pool A.

Alvin Marube pulled one back for Kenya as the match ended, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation try.

The USA will look to stop the storming Blitzbok blitz at 13:33.

Scorers:

Blitzboks

Tries: Sakoyisa Makata (3), Selvyn Davids

Conversions: Ronald Brown (3)

Canada

Tries: Alvin Marube 

Conversions: 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzbokssingaporerugby
loading... Live
Fijian Drua 0
Brumbies 0
View More
loading... Live
South Africa 351/6
Bangladesh 0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
51% - 1388 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
49% - 1320 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo