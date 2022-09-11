Sevens

32m ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks coach Powell apologises to fans after World Cup shock: 'Nobody is more disappointed than us'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Neil Powell (Gallo)
Neil Powell (Gallo)

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell has apologised to the team's fans following Saturday's shock Sevens World Cup exit in Cape Town at the quarter-final stage. 

Powell, who has been head coach of the national side for nine years, will leave the set-up to take up a position as director of rugby at the Sharks following the completion of the ongoing tournament. 

This weekend was supposed to be his dream farewell, but Saturday night's 24-14 loss to Ireland means that the Blitzboks can now finish 5th at best at their home World Cup. 

They play Argentina at 11:02 on Sunday. 

Addressing media after Saturday's upset, Powell apologised to South African fans, with some having spent over 12 hours at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday waiting to watch the Blitzboks. 

"It was never about any legacy. It was about what we were trying to achieve on that field," he said. 

"Just to the fans, sorry for the disappointment. There is nobody more disappointed than us as a team and myself as a coach. We've still got games left tomorrow and we'd love for the people to come out and support us for the last two."

Powell acknowledged that playing for 5th place was never in the plans, but he encouraged the Blitzboks players to stand up and deliver on Sunday. 

"It's always going to be tough for the guys when they're out of the Cup competition, but hopefully we can lift ourselves up for the pride of the jersey," he said. 

"It is what it is. Like I said before we started this tournament, life is not always a fairytale. It doesn't always work out like that, so let's focus on what we need to do ow and then we'll say our goodbyes after that."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzbokssevens world cupneil powellcape townsevensrugby
loading... Live
Australia 267/5
New Zealand 12/0
View More
loading... Live
England 154/7
South Africa 118/10
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5641 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4965 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode...

08 Sep

Get Your Hands on The All-New HONOR 70 5G with Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode today
HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First...

08 Sep

HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode
Continuing The Legendary Dual-Ring Design of The N Series, The HONOR 70 5G...

08 Sep

Continuing The Legendary Dual-Ring Design of The N Series, The HONOR 70 5G Features Powerful Capabilities in Super-luxurious Design
Vodacom evolving government by digitalising three crucial service pillars

09 Sep

Vodacom evolving government by digitalising three crucial service pillars
Huawei launches African digital power talent development program to drive sector...

07 Sep

Huawei launches African digital power talent development program to drive sector growth
Rum 101 | How to choose your rum style and flavour

01 Sep

Rum 101 | How to choose your rum style and flavour
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo