Blitzboks coach Powell apologises to fans after World Cup shock: 'Nobody is more disappointed than us'

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell has apologised to the team's fans following Saturday's shock Sevens World Cup exit in Cape Town at the quarter-final stage.

Powell, who has been head coach of the national side for nine years, will leave the set-up to take up a position as director of rugby at the Sharks following the completion of the ongoing tournament.

This weekend was supposed to be his dream farewell, but Saturday night's 24-14 loss to Ireland means that the Blitzboks can now finish 5th at best at their home World Cup.

They play Argentina at 11:02 on Sunday.

Addressing media after Saturday's upset, Powell apologised to South African fans, with some having spent over 12 hours at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday waiting to watch the Blitzboks.

"It was never about any legacy. It was about what we were trying to achieve on that field," he said.



"Just to the fans, sorry for the disappointment. There is nobody more disappointed than us as a team and myself as a coach. We've still got games left tomorrow and we'd love for the people to come out and support us for the last two."

Powell acknowledged that playing for 5th place was never in the plans, but he encouraged the Blitzboks players to stand up and deliver on Sunday.

"It's always going to be tough for the guys when they're out of the Cup competition, but hopefully we can lift ourselves up for the pride of the jersey," he said.

"It is what it is. Like I said before we started this tournament, life is not always a fairytale. It doesn't always work out like that, so let's focus on what we need to do ow and then we'll say our goodbyes after that."



