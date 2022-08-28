Sevens

37m ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks crash out of LA Sevens to open World Series door for title rivals

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Neil Powell (Getty Images)
Neil Powell (Getty Images)

Points leader South Africa crashed out in Saturday's group stage of the season-ending World Rugby Sevens Series tournament at Los Angeles, opening the door to the crown for three rivals.

Host United States defeated the Blitzboks 21-7 in the opening match and New Zealand edged South Africa 17-14 to deny the season leaders a quarter-final berth from Pool B.

That left Australia, Argentina and Fiji still in the chase to overtake South Africa for the overall title after all three advanced to the last eight.

Sunday's quarter-final pairings include undefeated Fiji against the United States, Ireland against unbeaten New Zealand, Kenya against the unbeaten Aussies and undefeated Samoa against Argentina.

Australia took a critical 19-14 Pool A triumph over Argentina as well as blanking Japan 61-0 and ripping Spain 54-0 in the night's last match.

The South Africans, who won last month's Commonwealth Games crown and the year's first four events, could have clinched the title by reaching the final.

Instead, Australia, which trailed 124-122 entering the weekend, has the best chance to overtake them with Argentina six back and Olympic champion Fiji on 104.

Under a special points system used this season due to Covid-19, each team's total includes its best seven results from the year.

That means Australia would take a first-ever title with a top-three finish while Fiji and Argentina must win Sunday's final and have help to capture the trophy.

Argentina must have the Aussies lose in the quarter-finals to sustain any title hopes.

The South American squad has never won the title and won its only tournament this season at Vancouver.

Four-time champion Fiji rolled through Pool C, defeating Wales 28-12, France 29-19 and Ireland 21-7.

The Samoans dominated Pool D, beating Kenya 33-14, Scotland 22-7 and England 31-5.

New Zealand downed the hosts 33-12 and Canada 26-5 in its unbeaten Pool B run.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzboksworld rugby sevens seriessevensrugby
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5340 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4700 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Showing up as your authentic self - Tips for success with Nedbank’s Khensani Nobanda

24 Aug

Showing up as your authentic self - Tips for success with Nedbank’s Khensani Nobanda
Lubricants industry is driving the clean-up of used oil in SA

23 Aug

Lubricants industry is driving the clean-up of used oil in SA
Sponsored | KFC Launches Investigation into Fake Food Inspector

24 Aug

Sponsored | KFC Launches Investigation into Fake Food Inspector
Anglo American doubles up on its education success story

24 Aug

Anglo American doubles up on its education success story
Logistics and fin-tech combine to solve Africa’s transport challenges

22 Aug

Logistics and fin-tech combine to solve Africa’s transport challenges
Samsung global CEO’s continued investment ambition and partnership with SA government

22 Aug

Samsung global CEO’s continued investment ambition and partnership with SA government
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo