Blitzboks crash out of Vancouver Sevens with quarter-final loss to Samoa

The Blitzboks have crashed out of the Vancouver Sevens after Sunday's Cup quarter-final defeat to Samoa at the BC Place Stadium in Canada.

Luck was not on the side of the Springbok Sevens as they lost 28-17 in their quarter-final after trailing by 21-0 at half-time.

South Africa got off to a horrid start as Samoa got over the line thanks to Vaovasa Afa.

Samoa continued their pressure and a brace by Vaa Apelu Maliko in the first half, with Melani Matavao converting all four tries.

The Samoans went with a 21-0 lead at half-time.

In the second-half, South Africa finally got back as Zain Davids crossed the whitewash but S Davids missed the conversion.

The Blitzboks continued to make rookie mistakes as Samoa extended their lead with a try by Faafoi Falaniko.

Selvyn Davids scored a try to ease the deficit, but time was running out for South Africa. Ronald Brown scored on the full-time hooter as S Davids converted.

South Africa will now face France for the fifth playoff on Sunday at 23:00 SA time.

This loss comes off the back of the Blitzboks topping Pool C as they defeated Spain (31-12), Canada (19-14) and Australia (22-19).

Meanwhile, Samoa will face Fiji in their Cup semi-final (23:44 SA time) after the Tokyo Olympic champions defeated France in their quarter-final 24-21.

Scorers:

South Africa 17 (0)

Tries: Zain Davids, Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown

Conversion: S Davids

Samoa 28 (21)

Tries: Vaovasa Afa, Vaa Apelu Maliko (2), Faafoi Falaniko

Conversion: Melani Matavao (4)