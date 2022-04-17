Blitzboks crash out of Vancouver Sevens with quarter-final loss to Samoa

The Blitzboks have crashed out of the Vancouver Sevens after Sunday's Cup quarter-final defeat to Samoa at the BC Place Stadium in Canada.
Luck was not on the side of the Springbok Sevens as they lost 28-17 in their quarter-final after trailing by 21-0 at half-time.
As it happened | Vancouver Sevens
South Africa got off to a horrid start as Samoa got over the line thanks to Vaovasa Afa.
Samoa continued their pressure and a brace by Vaa Apelu Maliko in the first half, with Melani Matavao converting all four tries.
The Samoans went with a 21-0 lead at half-time.
In the second-half, South Africa finally got back as Zain Davids crossed the whitewash but S Davids missed the conversion.
The Blitzboks continued to make rookie mistakes as Samoa extended their lead with a try by Faafoi Falaniko.
Selvyn Davids scored a try to ease the deficit, but time was running out for South Africa. Ronald Brown scored on the full-time hooter as S Davids converted.
South Africa will now face France for the fifth playoff on Sunday at 23:00 SA time.
This loss comes off the back of the Blitzboks topping Pool C as they defeated Spain (31-12), Canada (19-14) and Australia (22-19).
Meanwhile, Samoa will face Fiji in their Cup semi-final (23:44 SA time) after the Tokyo Olympic champions defeated France in their quarter-final 24-21.
Scorers:
South Africa 17 (0)
Tries: Zain Davids, Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown
Conversion: S Davids
Samoa 28 (21)
Tries: Vaovasa Afa, Vaa Apelu Maliko (2), Faafoi Falaniko
Conversion: Melani Matavao (4)
Samoa snap a 8 game losing streak as they beat South Africa 28-17 in the Cup quarters. Well played @manusamoa7s— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 17, 2022