2h ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks crash to Great Britain in Dubai Sevens opener

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
JC Pretorius. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)
JC Pretorius. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

The Springbok Sevens side started their Dubai Sevens campaign on a low note when they lost 14-5 to Great Britain on Friday.

LIVE MATCH CENTRE | Dubai Sevens

The Blitzboks, who were on a 19-game unbeaten run in Dubai, produced a lacklustre performance against a fired-up Great Britain. The South Africans were quite lateral on attack, with several passes going astray.

South Africa's only points came via a JC Pretorius try just before the half-time break, but Great Britain also cashed in with two first-half scores.

No points were scored in the second stanza as the Blitzboks squandered several chances.

South Africa's next Pool A match is against Kenya at 13:20 (SA time) on Friday, while they conclude their pool play against defending series champions Australia at 18:33 (SA time).

Scorers

SA 5 (5)

Try: JC Pretorius

GB 14 (14)

Tries: Freddie Roddick, Robbie Fergusson 

Conversions: Tom Emery (2)

Springbok Sevens squad for Dubai:

Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, James Murphy, JC Pretorius, Masande Mtshali, Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain), Branco du Preez, Dewald Human, Shilton van Wyk, Dalvon Blood, Muller du Plessis, Ricardo Duarttee


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzboksjc pretoriusherman mostertrugbysevens
loading... Live
Pakistan 106/0
England 657/10
View More
loading... Live
Australia 598/4 & 29/1
West Indies 283/10
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
20% - 1910 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
80% - 7496 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo