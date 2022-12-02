Blitzboks crash to Great Britain in Dubai Sevens opener

The Springbok Sevens side started their Dubai Sevens campaign on a low note when they lost 14-5 to Great Britain on Friday.

The Blitzboks, who were on a 19-game unbeaten run in Dubai, produced a lacklustre performance against a fired-up Great Britain. The South Africans were quite lateral on attack, with several passes going astray.

South Africa's only points came via a JC Pretorius try just before the half-time break, but Great Britain also cashed in with two first-half scores.

No points were scored in the second stanza as the Blitzboks squandered several chances.

South Africa's next Pool A match is against Kenya at 13:20 (SA time) on Friday, while they conclude their pool play against defending series champions Australia at 18:33 (SA time).

Scorers

SA 5 (5)

Try: JC Pretorius

GB 14 (14)

Tries: Freddie Roddick, Robbie Fergusson

Conversions: Tom Emery (2)

Springbok Sevens squad for Dubai:

Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, James Murphy, JC Pretorius, Masande Mtshali, Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain), Branco du Preez, Dewald Human, Shilton van Wyk, Dalvon Blood, Muller du Plessis, Ricardo Duarttee



