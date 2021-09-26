Blitzboks crowned World Series champions

Sevens

Blitzboks (Images courtesy of official Springbok Sevens)
Blitzboks (Images courtesy of official Springbok Sevens)

Blitzboks clinched the 2021 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title after beating second-place Kenya 33-7 in the semi-final of the Edmonton leg on Sunday.

Neil Powel's charges will now meet Great Britain in the final on Monday at 01:28 AM (SA time).

South Africa outplayed Mexico 56-0, Hong Kong 43-5 and Canada 49-0 to continue their impressive form last weekend in Vancouver, where they claimed their first Canada Sevens tournaments.

Against their African compatriots Kenya, Muller du Plessis (2 tries), Siviwe Soyizwapi (2) and Ronald Brown scored, with Ronald Brown converting four of the five tries.

This is the Blitzboks' first World Series title since 2018.


