Blitzboks cruise to Vancouver Sevens title

Sport24 staff
South African coach Neil Powell
Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks were victorious at the Vancouver Sevens on Sunday, downing African neighbours Kenya 38-5 in the final.

Due to Covid-19, the 2021 World Series has been reduced to just two rounds - the second takes place in Edmonton this coming weekend - and many of the world's top teams are not present. 

With the likes of New Zealand, Fiji and Australia not participating, the Blitzboks were the overwhelming favourites heading into the weekend and they did not disappoint. 

They scored six tries in the final through Angelo Davids (2), Sakoyisa Makata, Chris Grobbelaar, Ronald Brown and Darren Adonis and had a commanding 24-0 lead at half-time. 

Earlier, coach Neil Powell's men were tested in their semi-final against Great Britain, where two late tries from Zain Davids secured a 26-12 win after the Blitzboks had been 12-7 down at half-time. 

In their quarter-final, a hat-trick from Davids helped the South Africans wallop Spain 54-5

"It was amazing just to be out there playing again, especially in front of a great crowd. It was great to have two African teams in the final, and it's always a fierce encounter with Kenya," Powell said.

"I'm really proud of the boys, there's a lot of youngsters who are the next generation of Springboks sevens, and they've done really well." 

Vancouver Sevens final standings:

1. South Africa - 20 points

2. Kenya - 18 points

3. Great Britain - 16 points

4. Ireland - 14 points

5. USA - 12 points

6. Canada - 10 points

Scoring summary:

South Africa 38 (24), Kenya 5 (0)

South Africa - Tries: Angelo Davids (2), Sakoyisa Makata, Christie Grobbelaar, Ronald Brown, Darren Adonis. Conversions: Dewald Human (2), Brown, Adonis.

Kenya - Try: Daniel Taabu

South Africa 26 (7), Great Britain 12 (12)

South Africa  - Tries: Angelo Davids, Christie Grobbelaar, Zain Davids (2). Conversions: Dewald Human (2), Ronald Brown.

Great Britain - Tries: Alex Davis, Jamie Farndale. Conversion: Tom Emery.

South Africa  54 (21), Spain 5 (5)

South Africa - Tries: Ronald Brown, Angelo Davids (3), Dewald Human, Shaun Williams (2), JC Pretorius. Conversions: Brown (4), Human (3).

Spain - Try: Manu Moreno.

