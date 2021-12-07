Blitzboks dominate second Dubai Dream Team

Four Springbok Sevens stars have been named in the Dream Team following the completion of the past weekend's second Dubai Sevens event.
The Blitzboks won back-to-back Dubai events after a hard-fought 10-7 victory over Australia in the final on Saturday.
JC Pretorius, Impi Visser, Ronald Brown and Shilton van Wyk were all named in the official Dream Team, which also comprises Australian duo Josh Turner and Dietrich Roache, and Kenya's Herman Humwa.
Pretorius, who was named Player of the Final against Australia, and Brown, had also cracked Dream team honours after South Africa's tournament success in the previous week's Dubai event.
The World Rugby Sevens Series now shifts to Malaga, with the next event scheduled for 21-23 January.
Series-leaders the Blitzboks have been drawn alongside Fiji, England and Scotland in a tough Pool A for that event.
