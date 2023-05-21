48m ago

Blitzboks down Japan for first win at London Sevens

Craig Taylor
The Blitzboks have won their first game at this weekend's London Sevens as they beat Japan 29-7 in their 9th-place play-off semi-final. 

After seeing off a determined attacking effort from Japan at the start of the match, the Blitzboks turned possession over and immediately scored a converted try through Ronald Brown to open a 7-0 lead after two minutes.

Just a minute later, Brown found Impi Visser in space on the right, and he added South Africa's second try of the match for a 12-0 lead. 

Japan hit back with a brilliant individual try from Tiaga Ishida, who beat the Blitzboks' defence, kicked ahead and fell on the ball over the line for a converted try and a 12-7 scoreline. 

Quick thinking by Brown, who tapped close to the Japanese line from a penalty, secured another unconverted try for South Africa and a 17-7 half-time lead.

Further tries followed in the second half from Christie Grobbelaar and Travis Ismaiel, while Justin Geduld added a conversion.

South Africa now plays the USA to determine who finishes 9th at the tournament. 

That match takes place at 16.08 (SA time). 

Scorers

South Africa 29 (17)

Tries: Ronald Brown (2), Impi Visser, Christie Grobbelaar, Travis Ismaiel

Conversions: Ricardo Duarttee, Justin Geduld

Japan 7 (7)

Tries: Taiga Ishida

Conversions: Taichi Yoshizawa

