Blitzboks' downward spiral continues with embarrassing first-ever loss to Spain in Singapore

South Africa's worrying decline as a force in the Sevens game gained further momentum on Sunday after the Blitzboks suffered an embarrassing 5-12 defeat to Spain to dumped out of the Singapore tournament without any log points.

Furthermore, they created unwanted history by losing to the Spaniards for the first time in their history.

It's true that Sandile Ngcobo's charges have pulled on the short end of the stick in terms of a myriad injuries this season, but a line-up featuring experienced and accomplished performers in Impi Visser, Ryan Oosthuizen, Mfundo Ndhlovu and skipper Shakes Soyizwapi should've had enough nous and class to secure this 9th place semi-final play-off.

Instead, the Blitzboks were toothless and undisciplined after seemingly turning the corner earlier on Sunday morning with a 12-7 triumph over Ireland.

Starved of possession initially, the South Africans were robust on defence without being able to impose themselves enough to launch their famed counterattacking play.

However, in the third minute a Spain turnover in midfield allowed for Ethan James to glide through a yawning gap, where he created enough momentum for the ever-willing Soyizwapi to muscle over in the right corner.

But what should've been a platform to take control, the Blitzboks botched the immediate kick-off, allowing Spain to tap from halfway and again camp in South Africa's own half before a silky set-move off a scrum saw Nicolas Nieto charge in off an angle, freeing up Pol Pla to dot down in the left corner.

Pla, considered one of the Spaniard's true heroes, showcased his wizardry again early in the second half as his run on the far end had the Blitzboks defence at sixes and sevens, which inspired his teammates to conjured up some delightful continuity and interplay before Juan Ramos crossed the whitewash, made possible by a sublime chicken wing off-load from Pla again.

Crucially, Ramos managed to slot a brilliant conversion from the left touchline.

From there, the Spaniards were content to absorb and repel the Blitzboks' attacking endeavours, which was undermined by a lack physical runners being able to straighten the line.

Visser and substitute Sebastiaan Jobb, used primarily as strike runners on the wing, were guilty of twice bombing opportunities to run around the defence through a combination of poor handling and less than decent passing.

As panic began to set within their ranks, the Blitzboks lost possession again for the last three minutes and while initially keeping the Spaniards in their own half, were twice pinged for their defensive line being off-side.

Their troubles in that department were exemplified in the last 25 seconds when Oosthuizen, who gestured his frustration to referee Jordan Wray, was penalised for an admittedly touch-and-go poach at a Spanish ruck, Wray decreeing the ball wasn't out.

Yet given the fare they dished up beforehand, the Blitzboks had lost their right to have 50-50 calls go for them already.

Point scorers:

Blitzboks 5 (5)

Try: Shakes Soyizwapi

Spain 12 (5)

Tries: Pol Pla, Juan Ramos

Conversion: Ramos



