52m ago

Share

Blitzboks' downward spiral continues with embarrassing first-ever loss to Spain in Singapore

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Blitzboks
Blitzboks
Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

South Africa's worrying decline as a force in the Sevens game gained further momentum on Sunday after the Blitzboks suffered an embarrassing 5-12 defeat to Spain to dumped out of the Singapore tournament without any log points.

Furthermore, they created unwanted history by losing to the Spaniards for the first time in their history.

It's true that Sandile Ngcobo's charges have pulled on the short end of the stick in terms of a myriad injuries this season, but a line-up featuring experienced and accomplished performers in Impi Visser, Ryan Oosthuizen, Mfundo Ndhlovu and skipper Shakes Soyizwapi should've had enough nous and class to secure this 9th place semi-final play-off.

Instead, the Blitzboks were toothless and undisciplined after seemingly turning the corner earlier on Sunday morning with a 12-7 triumph over Ireland.

Starved of possession initially, the South Africans were robust on defence without being able to impose themselves enough to launch their famed counterattacking play.

However, in the third minute a Spain turnover in midfield allowed for Ethan James to glide through a yawning gap, where he created enough momentum for the ever-willing Soyizwapi to muscle over in the right corner.

But what should've been a platform to take control, the Blitzboks botched the immediate kick-off, allowing Spain to tap from halfway and again camp in South Africa's own half before a silky set-move off a scrum saw Nicolas Nieto charge in off an angle, freeing up Pol Pla to dot down in the left corner.

Pla, considered one of the Spaniard's true heroes, showcased his wizardry again early in the second half as his run on the far end had the Blitzboks defence at sixes and sevens, which inspired his teammates to conjured up some delightful continuity and interplay before Juan Ramos crossed the whitewash, made possible by a sublime chicken wing off-load from Pla again. 

Crucially, Ramos managed to slot a brilliant conversion from the left touchline.

From there, the Spaniards were content to absorb and repel the Blitzboks' attacking endeavours, which was undermined by a lack physical runners being able to straighten the line.

Visser and substitute Sebastiaan Jobb, used primarily as strike runners on the wing, were guilty of twice bombing opportunities to run around the defence through a combination of poor handling and less than decent passing.

As panic began to set within their ranks, the Blitzboks lost possession again for the last three minutes and while initially keeping the Spaniards in their own half, were twice pinged for their defensive line being off-side.

Their troubles in that department were exemplified in the last 25 seconds when Oosthuizen, who gestured his frustration to referee Jordan Wray, was penalised for an admittedly touch-and-go poach at a Spanish ruck, Wray decreeing the ball wasn't out.

Yet given the fare they dished up beforehand, the Blitzboks had lost their right to have 50-50 calls go for them already.  

Point scorers:

Blitzboks 5 (5)

Try: Shakes Soyizwapi

Spain 12 (5)

Tries: Pol Pla, Juan Ramos

Conversion: Ramos


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzbokssingapore sevens
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Is the decision to give Aiden Markram the Proteas T20 captaincy the right one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! Markram is a natural leader
71% - 978 votes
No! He should have been left to focus on his batting
9% - 122 votes
I'm not sure yet. Let's see what results he brings.
21% - 287 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

30 Mar

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo