Blitzboks drawn with Fiji for Cape Town Sevens

Dubai Sevens champions South Africa return home this coming weekend for the Cape Town Sevens and will contest a tough Pool A which includes Fiji.



The Blitzboks powered to a record 10th win in Dubai on Saturday as they beat Ireland 21-5 thanks to two converted tries from Shilton van Wyk and another from Siviwe Soyizwapi. It saw the Blitzboks top the World Sevens Series log alongside Australia after two rounds.

France are currently third on the log, and they too are part of Pool A for the tournament in the Mother City alongside Canada.

