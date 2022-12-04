40m ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks drawn with Fiji for Cape Town Sevens

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shilton van Wyk (Getty Images)
Shilton van Wyk (Getty Images)

Dubai Sevens champions South Africa return home this coming weekend for the Cape Town Sevens and will contest a tough Pool A which includes Fiji.

READ | Desert kings! Blitzboks power over Ireland to win record 10th Dubai Sevens crown

The Blitzboks powered to a record 10th win in Dubai on Saturday as they beat Ireland 21-5 thanks to two converted tries from Shilton van Wyk and another from Siviwe Soyizwapi. It saw the Blitzboks top the World Sevens Series log alongside Australia after two rounds.  

France are currently third on the log, and they too are part of Pool A for the tournament in the Mother City alongside Canada. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzbokscape town sevensdubai sevensrugby
loading... Live
England 0
Senegal 0
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
20% - 1916 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
80% - 7548 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo