2h ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks end LA Sevens campaign with horror loss to Samoa

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Travis Ismaiel. (Photo by David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images)
Travis Ismaiel. (Photo by David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images)
  • The Springbok Sevens side ended their LA Sevens campaign with a crushing 45-5 defeat to Samoa.
  • It was a horror weekend for the Blitzboks, who won only one game in pool play against Canada.
  • New Zealand won the LA Sevens with a 22-12 win over Argentina in the Cup final.

The Blitzboks ended their LA Sevens campaign on a low note with an embarrassing 45-5 defeat to Samoa in the 5th-place semi-final on Sunday.

The Samoans ran in seven tries against a hapless Blitzboks line-up, with Travis Ismaiel scoring South Africa's only try.

It capped a horror weekend in Los Angeles for the Springbok Sevens side. Earlier on Sunday, the Blitzboks were thumped 28-7 by Fiji in the Cup quarter-finals.

After the pool stages, the Blitzboks were somewhat lucky to sneak into the Cup quarter-finals as they won only one game against Canada (12-0). The SA men lost 10-5 to lowly Uruguay and 14-5 to Ireland.

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the LA Sevens crown with a 22-12 win over Argentina in the Cup final.

It was the All Blacks Sevens' second victory of the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Leroy Carter scored two tries as the Kiwis avenged their shock defeat to the Pumas in the final of the New Zealand Sevens last month.

The Los Angeles victory comes after New Zealand swept to the Sydney Sevens title in Australia, also in January.

New Zealand had reached Sunday's final in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson after a 24-12 quarter-final victory over Great Britain before defeating Australia 33-17 in the semi-finals.

Argentina advanced to the final after a 19-12 quarter-final win over Samoa and a 20-17 upset of Fiji in the semi-finals.

The Cup final triumph extended New Zealand's lead atop the series standings to 107 points after six events, 21 points clear of Argentina in second place. The Blitzboks are third, also on 86 points, but with a worse points differential.

 

The sevens circuit moves to Canada next weekend for the Vancouver Sevens.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzboksworld rugby sevens seriesherman mostertrugbysevens
loading... Live
Knights 422/10
Warriors 0
View More
loading... Live
Boland 12/0
Lions 323/10
View More
loading... Live
Titans 22/0
Dolphins 0
View More
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
31% - 4112 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
60% - 7931 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
9% - 1262 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo