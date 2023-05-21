Blitzboks end miserable London Sevens with rampant showing against USA to finish 9th

The Blitzboks certainly left their best for the very last when they ended a miserable London Sevens tournament with a rampant 47-5 win over the USA, claiming ninth place at Twickenham on Sunday.

Shilton van Wyk opened the scoring seconds after kick-off as he bolted to the tryline with less than a minute on the clock.

Mfundo Ndhlovu followed him over the try line in quick step after as the speedster scooped up the ball to double up the points for the beleaguered South Africans.

Then, to turn matters into a first-half rout, Christie Grobbelaar pounced on the fumbling Americans at the halfway line and galloped for the try line for try number three.

And, as observers couldn't help but wonder where this form had been throughout the tournament, Ricardo Duarttee broke away before slipping a pass to Oosthuizen to set the score at a rampant 28-0.

In the second-half, it wasn't long before the blitzkrieg continued. Ronald Brown dotted down for a fifth as the Blitzboks continued to make life difficult for the Americans by playing in their faces deep in their half, although the breeze proved tricky for Ricky when the time came to convert.

Geduld jogged over for a sixth touchdown as the South Africans continued to camp in the Americans' danger zone.

The canter turned to a stroll as Grobbelaar completed his brace after the Americans, a man short after Malacchi Esdale was sent to the sin bin, were slow to organise themselves. Justin Geduld converted, and then it was six against six when the Blitzboks lost Ndlhovu to injury in the final minute.

Aaron Cummings saved the Americans blushes on the gong with a last-minute try.

The rout, their second win in London after they managed to defeat Japan 29-7 in the semi-final playoff, from the Blitzboks does not change the fact that they will have to make use of an African qualifier to reach the Paris Olympics

Scorers:

South Africa 47 (28) USA 5 (0)

Tries: Van Wyk, Ndhlovu, Grobbelaar (2) Brown, Geduld

Conversions: Duarttee 3 Brown, Geduld

USA

Tries: Aaron Cummings



