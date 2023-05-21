43m ago

Share

Blitzboks end miserable London Sevens with rampant showing against USA to finish 9th

accreditation
Nicolette Lategan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Christie Grobbelaar. Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images
Christie Grobbelaar. Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images
Luke Walker/Getty Images

The Blitzboks certainly left their best for the very last when they ended a miserable London Sevens tournament with a rampant 47-5 win over the USA, claiming ninth place at Twickenham on Sunday.

Shilton van Wyk opened the scoring seconds after kick-off as he bolted to the tryline with less than a minute on the clock.

Mfundo Ndhlovu followed him over the try line in quick step after as the speedster scooped up the ball to double up the points for the beleaguered South Africans.

Then, to turn matters into a first-half rout, Christie Grobbelaar pounced on the fumbling Americans at the halfway line and galloped for the try line for try number three.

And, as observers couldn't help but wonder where this form had been throughout the tournament, Ricardo Duarttee broke away before slipping a pass to Oosthuizen to set the score at a rampant 28-0.

In the second-half, it wasn't long before the blitzkrieg continued. Ronald Brown dotted down for a fifth as the Blitzboks continued to make life difficult for the Americans by playing in their faces deep in their half, although the breeze proved tricky for Ricky when the time came to convert.

Geduld jogged over for a sixth touchdown as the South Africans continued to camp in the Americans' danger zone.

The canter turned to a stroll as Grobbelaar completed his brace after the Americans, a man short after Malacchi Esdale was sent to the sin bin, were slow to organise themselves. Justin Geduld converted, and then it was six against six when the Blitzboks lost Ndlhovu to injury in the final minute.

Aaron Cummings saved the Americans blushes on the gong with a last-minute try. 

The rout, their second win in London after they managed to defeat Japan 29-7 in the semi-final playoff, from the Blitzboks does not change the fact that they will have to make use of an African qualifier to reach the Paris Olympics

Scorers:

South Africa 47 (28) USA  5 (0)

Tries: Van Wyk, Ndhlovu, Grobbelaar (2) Brown, Geduld

Conversions: Duarttee 3 Brown, Geduld

USA

Tries: Aaron Cummings


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzboksworld rugby sevens seriesrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
Manchester City 1
Chelsea 0
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 111 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 273 votes
John Dobson
19% - 870 votes
Johan Ackermann
23% - 1037 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 215 votes
Johann van Graan
4% - 163 votes
Jake White
7% - 331 votes
Rassie Erasmus
33% - 1496 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo