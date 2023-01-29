42m ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks fall at the final hurdle in Sydney as rampant New Zealand crowned champions

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zain Davids (Gallo)
Zain Davids (Gallo)

A dominant performance in which they never relinquished control handed New Zealand an emphatic 38-0 win over the Blitzboks in the final of the Sydney Sevens.

Both sides started the final nervously, with several knock-ons stopping any attacking momentum.

New Zealand opened the scoring in the 3rd minute with a long-range effort in which Roderick Solo stepped two South African defenders to gallop away and score a converted try under the posts for a 7-0 lead.

READ | Blitzboks thump Fiji, face New Zealand in Sydney Sevens final

Joe Webber then scored a second as he crashed over from a scrum close to the Blitzboks' line.

Akuila Rokolisoa added the conversion for a 12-0 lead.

That became 17-0 at half-time after Sam Dickson got over in the right-hand corner well after the hooter had sounded.

South Africa would need a monumental effort to get back into the encounter, but New Zealand kept control by starving the Blitzboks of any meaningful possession.

When South Africa did launch a promising attack from deep, they were undone by a knock-on which snubbed out any momentum they had hoped to build in search of their first score.

New Zealand had a chance to put the match to bed when they launched a break out from their try-line, but Rokolisoa knocked on with no South African defenders in sight.

New Zealand put the Blitzboks under immense pressure from the resulting scrum, allowing Rokolisoa to kick through, collect and score.

He added the extras as New Zealand opened up a 24-0 lead with just two minutes left in the final.

New Zealand's domination continued as Amanaki Nicol scored a converted try soon after for a 31-0 lead.

They ended the match with their sixth try through Ngarohi McGarvey-Black after the final hooter for an emphatic 38-0 victory.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sevens world seriessevensrugby
loading... Live
South Africa 0
England 182/4
View More
loading... Live
West Indies 418/6
Zimbabwe XI 0
View More
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
14% - 2576 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
4% - 738 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
82% - 15472 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo