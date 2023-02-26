32m ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks fall to Ireland, sneak into Cup quarters in LA Sevens

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shilton van Wyk
Shilton van Wyk
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks sneaked into the Los Angeles Sevens quarter-finals despite a loss to Ireland in their final Pool B encounter at a wet and rainy Carson, California.

Follow LIVE | Los Angeles Sevens

On Friday, the Springbok Sevens side sealed an opening 12-0 win against Canada. However, later on, Uruguay stunned South Africa with a 5-10 loss.

Sandile Ngcobo's charges suffered 14-5 defeat to the Irish after trailing 5-7 at half-time.

Ireland opened the scoring with Bryan Mollen, who leaped forward to the whitewash line for a try in the third minute.

However, the Blitzboks came back immediately with Shilton van Wyk but the try wasn't converted and South Africa trailed 5-7 at half-time.

In the second half, Ireland continued creating opportunities as Harry McNulty slid through to score a try with Dardis landing a conversion.

South Africa could've come back but Impi Visser lost a ball forward as Ireland finished top of Group B.

Despite the loss, the Proteas finish second in Group B and will now face Fiji in their Cup quarter-final on Sunday (20:45 SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa 5 (5)

Try: Shilton van Wyk

Ireland 14 (7)

Tries: Bryan Mollen, Harry McNulty

Conversion: Billy Dardis (2)


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzboksworld rugby sevens seriessevensrugby
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
30% - 3957 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
60% - 7909 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
9% - 1209 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo