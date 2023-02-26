Blitzboks fall to Ireland, sneak into Cup quarters in LA Sevens

The Blitzboks sneaked into the Los Angeles Sevens quarter-finals despite a loss to Ireland in their final Pool B encounter at a wet and rainy Carson, California.



On Friday, the Springbok Sevens side sealed an opening 12-0 win against Canada. However, later on, Uruguay stunned South Africa with a 5-10 loss.

Sandile Ngcobo's charges suffered 14-5 defeat to the Irish after trailing 5-7 at half-time.

Ireland opened the scoring with Bryan Mollen, who leaped forward to the whitewash line for a try in the third minute.

However, the Blitzboks came back immediately with Shilton van Wyk but the try wasn't converted and South Africa trailed 5-7 at half-time.

In the second half, Ireland continued creating opportunities as Harry McNulty slid through to score a try with Dardis landing a conversion.

South Africa could've come back but Impi Visser lost a ball forward as Ireland finished top of Group B.

Despite the loss, the Proteas finish second in Group B and will now face Fiji in their Cup quarter-final on Sunday (20:45 SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa 5 (5)

Try: Shilton van Wyk

Ireland 14 (7)

Tries: Bryan Mollen, Harry McNulty

Conversion: Billy Dardis (2)



