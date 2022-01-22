Sevens

Blitzboks fight hard to down Canada, face Australia in Malaga semi-finals

Compiled by Lynn Butler
The Blitzboks have progressed to the Malaga Sevens semi-finals after a gritty win over Canada in Saturday's Cup quarter-final at the Estadio Ciudad de Málaga in Spain.

South Africa fought tirelessly throughout the match to win 14-0 in the quarter-final, after being held scoreless at half-time.

As it happened | Malaga Sevens

South Africa got off to shaky start as the Canadians put pressure on the dangerous Springboks Sevens outfit. Canada were denied two tries as the referee called a knock on in both occasions where replays showed a try.

Canada continued their pressure and saw the teams go 0-0 at half-time.

In the second-half, Ryan Oosthuizen finally skipped over the line as they broke the deadlock in the 11th minute with Branco du Preez converting. 

With the game slowly slipping away from Canada, Justin Geduld ensured the Blitzboks semi-final spot with another try in the middle of the posts as Dewald Human landed the conversion.

The win took the Springbok Seven's tally to 27 undefeated matches in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Earlier on Saturday, the Blitzboks cruised to a 43-0 win over England to top their Pool A standings.

The Blitzboks will face Australia in their Cup semi-final on Sunday at 15:09 SA time after the Aussies defeated the United States of America 26-7.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Ryan Oosthuizen, Justin Geduld

Conversion: Branco du Preez, Dewald Human

