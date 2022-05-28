Blitzboks fight hard to down Ireland at London Sevens

The Blitzboks have gone two from two in the London Sevens as they defeated Ireland in their second Pool B encounter at Twickenham on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Springbok Sevens side sealed an opening 26-19 win over top-seeds Argentina.

Neil Powell's charges scored three tries to win 19-12 against the Irish after leading 7-0 at half-time.

It was an enthralling first half with neither teams giving much away, but moments leading up to half-time, Zain Davids broke the deadlock with a try in the right corner. Ronald Brown made no mistake in converting the try and saw South Africa take the lead.

In the second half, Ireland fought back as Jordan Conroy crossed the whitewash with Billy Dardis levelling the scoreboard.

However, the Blitzboks' defence broke with Terry Kennedy giving the Irish a lead with a splendid try.

After Muller du Plessis' try was disallowed, the Springbok Sevens continued to fight and a loss of the ball saw Mfundo Ndhlovu score a try and Brown slotting the conversion to give South Africa the lead.

Momentum was on the South African side as Angelo Davids scored to hand the Blitzboks a win and go on top of Pool B.

The Blitzboks will tackle Kenya in their final pool match on Saturday (17:08 SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa 19 (7)

Tries: Zain Davids, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Angelo Davids

Conversion: Ronald Brown (2)

Ireland 12 (0)

Tries: Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy

Conversion: Billy Dardis



