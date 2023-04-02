1h ago

Blitzboks finish 6th in wet Hong Kong after Argentina defeat

Compiled by Lynn Butler
Ricardo Duarttee (Gallo)
The Blitzboks finished sixth-place in the Hong Kong Sevens after losing to Argentina in their fifth-place playoff on Sunday.

Follow LIVE | Hong Kong Sevens

Sandile Ngcobo's charges suffered 7-5 defeat to the Argentines.

It was slippery and wet at Hong Kong Stadium, as the encounter went scoreless at half-time.

Argentina finally got over the line for the first try after Joaquin Pellandini dove forward through the Blitzboks defense. It was Pellandini's conversion that put Argentina ahead.

South Africa replied with a try by Ricardo Duarttee, but the Blitzboks were still trailing behind after the missed conversion.

The final whistle blew, which resulted in another poor performance from the Blitzboks as they finished sixth in Hong Kong.

Fiji take on New Zealand in the Cup final at 14:15 SA time.

Scorers:

South Africa 5 (0)

Try: Ricardo Duarttee

Argentina 7 (0)

Try: Joaquin Pellandini

Conversion: Pellandini


