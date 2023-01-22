Blitzboks finish sixth in Hamilton 7s after France, Ireland defeats

The Blitzboks crashed out of the Hamilton Sevens after losing 22-17 to France in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

France started like a rocket, scoring from the kick-off when Jonathan Laugel rounded off in the corner after a good high gather from Aaron Grandidier right from the off.

After converting, the French struck again through Nelson Epee who scored in the same left corner as Laugel's try two minutes later.

South Africa got on the board close to the end of the first half when Christie Grobbelaar scored their first try.

The comeback was on when Dalvon Blood scored two minutes after the restart but France struck twice in two minutes when Laugel got his second try before Varian Pasquet got their fourth and most decisive.

Shaun Williams' late score proved to be a consolation as France took the honours.

The Blitzboks went on to lose the fifth-place playoff to Ireland 21-14, finishing sixth in the tournament in New Zealand.



