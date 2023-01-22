53m ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks finish sixth in Hamilton 7s after France, Ireland defeats

accreditation
Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shilton van Wyk. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)
Shilton van Wyk. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

The Blitzboks crashed out of the Hamilton Sevens after losing 22-17 to France in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

France started like a rocket, scoring from the kick-off when Jonathan Laugel rounded off in the corner after a good high gather from Aaron Grandidier right from the off.

After converting, the French struck again through Nelson Epee who scored in the same left corner as Laugel's try two minutes later.

South Africa got on the board close to the end of the first half when Christie Grobbelaar scored their first try.

The comeback was on when Dalvon Blood scored two minutes after the restart but France struck twice in two minutes when Laugel got his second try before Varian Pasquet got their fourth and most decisive.

Shaun Williams' late score proved to be a consolation as France took the honours.

The Blitzboks went on to lose the fifth-place playoff to Ireland  21-14, finishing sixth in the tournament in New Zealand.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzboksworld rugby sevens seriesrugby
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
44% - 1138 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 334 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
43% - 1098 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo