Blitzboks focus on breakdown for Sydney showdown

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Zain Davids (Gallo Images)
David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

After a disappointing Hamilton Sevens, where they finished seventh, the Blitzboks are determined to improve their game for the Sydney Sevens this coming weekend. 

A particular area of focus is the breakdown, which they struggled with in New Zealand. 

South African Sevens stalwart, Zain Davids, says the Blitzboks need to up their game after a run of poor results following their win in Dubai in Dubai. 

However, according to the 25-year-old prop, with several inexperienced players in the squad, the Blitzboks will continue to improve as they get more game time together.

"The results are not always what we want or train for, but it is also true that we have some new players in the team, and we need some time together on the field to become better," said Davids, who is also feeling his way back into action following his return from injury. 

After their impressive first day in Hamilton, the Blitzboks were beaten by France and Ireland, who dominated at the breakdown to help set up their wins.  

That will lead to a change of approach in Sydney this weekend, says Davids.  

"We are not the biggest side on the circuit, and teams are coming for us at the rucks, so we must muscle up in that regard," he said. 

"We spoke about it and how we need to adapt this weekend, as we are up against Kenya first, and they are certainly going to come for us."

Davids said there is a real determination to get back onto the podium in Sydney and improve their overall log standing in the Sevens World Series. 

"The comeback must be greater than the setback, so we want to rectify what happened in Hamilton," Davids added.

"We have shown what we can do, so there is a real purpose to our effort this weekend."

