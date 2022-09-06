Sevens

12m ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks get creative to counter awkward kick-off times at Sevens World Cup

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Neil Powell and Siviwe Soyizwapi. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Neil Powell and Siviwe Soyizwapi. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
  • Tournament hosts South Africa have had to do things differently in preparing for the Rugby Sevens World Cup, which begins in Cape Town this weekend.
  • The Blitzboks have late starts to the tournament and have had to tailor their training to suit that difference.
  • Should the Blitzboks win their first game on Friday, their next game will be on Saturday at 22:33.

The Springbok Sevens, like all teams participating at the Rugby Sevens World Cup will have to contend with the format that not only plunges teams into a knock-out game from the word go, but also late kick-offs.

Already seeded in the round of 16, the Blitzboks will only get their campaign going after 19:00 on day 1 of the tournament. Should they win that game (against Germany or Chile), then their game on day 2 will only kick-off at 22:33.

It's one of those scenarios all teams will have to contend with as 40 participating teams will take turns on the Cape Town Stadium turf in a bid for the ultimate prize: a shot at the championship final and an opportunity to be crowned Sevens champions.

The Blitzboks have devised plans to mitigate the time in between, starting with how they have been training in the lead-up to the weekend.

READ | Pressure and privilege will meet when Blitzboks get Sevens World Cup campaign going

For the hosts of the weekend, it will also be about righting their wrongs from previous tournaments, including an unfamiliar finish to the LA Sevens Series (they finished 13th overall, their lowest finish under Neil Powell since he took charge of the team a decade ago).

STELLENBOSCH, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 02: Springb
The Springbok Sevens World Cup squads. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Blitzboks assistant coach Renfred Dazel held court with the media on Tuesday and let us in on preparations and how they plan on working around the schedule.

"The format is a challenge because we have one game on Friday evening and then [if we win] we play again on Saturday night, but we prepared well and have done our analysis on Germany and Chile. Chile will be more physical and Germany will look to spread the ball around," said Dazel.

He added: "We have a lot of guys who haven’t played in the World Cup and we will have to calm them down for the weekend to ensure their performance."

READ | 'You're going to make me cry' - Neil Powell’s last dance as Sevens World Cup envelops Mother City

The tournament's first game gets underway at 08:45 on Friday. The Springbok Women's Sevens kick off their campaign against France at 18:35 in Friday's evening session.

"We want to be accurate in what we do and [play] the brand we've stood for over the last few years; our attack will need to be accurate; our defence will need to be accurate.

"We’ll look to control the game via defence because it’s a phase that gives you momentum."

Turning to how they've done business unusual, Dazel said: "We started the week differently to a normal week; we had a gym session on Sunday; we had a session yesterday evening and today [Tuesday] we have a double session where we would normally have singles only."

Tickets are still available for all three days. Prices start at R150 (Friday), R750 (Saturday) and R475 (Sunday) and are available exclusively from Ticketmaster.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world rugbyblitzboksrenfred dazelcape townworld cuprugby
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5568 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4897 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Rum 101 | How to choose your rum style and flavour

01 Sep

Rum 101 | How to choose your rum style and flavour
New Slots at Sportingbet!

02 Sep

New Slots at Sportingbet!
Asthma - avoiding triggers

29 Aug

Asthma - avoiding triggers
When Fitness is integrated with fashion: HUAWEI’s functional wearables are now...

01 Sep

When Fitness is integrated with fashion: HUAWEI’s functional wearables are now available in South African stores
The Rum Renaissance: SA’s favoured spirit is having a moment

01 Sep

The Rum Renaissance: SA’s favoured spirit is having a moment
The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 offers consumers a transcendent experience

01 Sep
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo