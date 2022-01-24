Blitzboks hero Davids on that match-winning try: 'I scored it, but the team created it'

Blitzboks hero Selvyn Davids, who scored the match-winning try against Argentina at the Malaga Sevens on Sunday won't be claiming all the accolades for helping South Africa win their fifth World Sevens Series title in a row.

Davids, who was named the Player of the Final, certainly enjoyed scoring but went to great lengths to thank the team for creating the opportunity.

“It is something you dream about, scoring the winning points, so it is a great feeling,” said Davids.

“I was just the lucky guy who was in the right place at the right time though, as the team created the try – everybody had a hand in that try.

“We play for each other in this team, so for me to claim the try as mine would not be correct. I scored it, but the team created it. We don't play for ourselves, but for each other and the greater good of the team.”

There was a massive milestone for Branco du Preez too as he became the most successful Blitzbok in World Series history by winning the 22nd title of his career.

Du Preez is already the most capped player for South Africa and has seen it all in a career that started in 2010.

“We had some old heads in the squad and that helped in those final minutes,” said Du Preez. “The guys kept their heads and used their experience. The never-say-die attitude in the squad also helped.”

For Mfundo Ndhlovu, who made a successful return to the World Series having last played in 2020, winning the tournament was a special feeling.

“It made the return to play process worth it. We are blessed to be able to play the game we love and to do so amongst such a great group of guys is just amazing. We really play for each other and that is what is making these wins so special,” he said.