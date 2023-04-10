Blitzboks hit Olympic qualification roadblock but coach Ngcobo remains optimistic

The Blitzboks are currently ranked seventh on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series log after their 12th-place finish in Singapore.

Only the top four teams automatically qualify for the Olympic Games in France next year.

South Africa still have a chance make the cut with two series remaining in Toulouse and London.

The Blitzboks have hit a significant roadblock in their quest for automatic qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games, following a joint-12th-placed finish at the HSBC Singapore Sevens on Sunday.

The team was unable to build on their excellent performance in Hong Kong the previous weekend, which has led to them slipping down the overall HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series log.

Before the tournament, the Blitzboks were sitting in fifth position on the log, with the top four teams earning automatic entry into the 2024 Games in Paris.

However, the team's disappointing showing in Singapore has allowed Australia and Samoa to gain ground and move up to fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Blitzbok coach Sandile Ngcobo expressed his frustration, stating that injuries to key players undid the team's momentum from the previous week.

"We really grew last week and with some marginal calls going against us, as well as the bounce of the ball, things could have gone different, as all our defeats were close ones," said Ngcobo.

"Coming to Singapore, we hoped to see that momentum coming into our play and the good things being done better. Sadly, that was not the case."

World Rugby Sevens Series Standings: *As of 10 April New Zealand - 164 points Argentina - 140 Fiji - 130 France - 122 Australia - 112 Samoa - 111 South Africa - 106 USA - 94 Ireland - 92 Great Britain - 84 Uruguay - 49 Spain - 48 Kenya - 37 Canada - 24 Japan - 16

The team had been hoping to build on their strong showing in Hong Kong, but instead struggled to find their form in Singapore.

Injuries have plagued the Blitzboks throughout the World Series, and once again, the team was forced to play with only nine fit players.

Ngcobo acknowledged the challenges the team faced but refused to make excuses, stating that they did their best to stay in the fight but were unable to secure the results they needed.

"Again, we lost our decision-makers and playmakers in the run-in, and it does make it really tough to bounce back from that every time," he said.

"We could just not recover from this in Singapore, and the results have shown that. It was a disappointing tournament in many ways. We did our best to stay in the fight, which was a positive, but the results did not come our way."

The tournament was won by New Zealand, who are already qualified for the Olympic Games, leaving only three spots remaining. Argentina and Fiji are in a strong position, with only the tournaments in Toulouse and London remaining.

Australia, Samoa, and South Africa will need outstanding performances in both tournaments to have a chance of making it into the final four.

Despite the setbacks, Ngcobo remained optimistic, stating that the team is still in the race and determined to get the rewards of their hard work this season.

"We are still in that race – it’s becoming tighter and tighter – but we can still do it and that is what will drive us for the last two tournaments," said Ngcobo.

"We will have some of our key personnel and some speed back into the squad by then, so we are still determined to get the rewards of our hard work this season."

The Blitzboks beat Ireland in their first game on Sunday but were then knocked out by Spain in the minor placing matches.