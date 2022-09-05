Blitzboks hoping Cape Town 'vibe' can lead them to Rugby World Cup Sevens glory

The Blitzboks kick-start their Rugby World Cup Sevens campaign on Friday and Neil Powell's charges are looking forward to running out on the turf at one of their favourite venues, Cape Town Stadium.

With Covid-19 causing havoc with sporting events worldwide in 2020 and 2021, South Africa hasn't played in the Mother City since 2019.

With thousands of passionate supporters cheering them on, the Blitzboks hope that home ground advantage will help them capture their first-ever Rugby World Cup Sevens trophy.

They will play the winner of the clash between Chile and Germany, but for flyer Muller du Plessis, the tournament structure works in South Africa's favour.

"Due to the format of the Rugby World Cup Sevens and us being one of the top eight seeded teams, we only play in the second round of the tournament," said Du Plessis.

"For us, it is perfect not knowing whether we will face Germany or Chile, as it will allow us to focus on our own preparations. We know what we need to do, and when we focus on our own game and not worry about the opponents, it works best for us.

Du Plessis was ecstatic to be back in Cape Town and says the Blitzboks have already noticed the vibe in the city as the tournament grows closer.

"It is great being back in Cape Town. Ever since we arrived at the hotel with a great reception by the staff, we are feeling the vibe surrounding the Rugby World Cup Sevens. It is just amazing to experience, even at this early stage of the tournament. I can just imagine how it will be on Friday when the tournament actually starts."

Du Plessis has been in fine form since he returned from injury late in May, and he was one of the standout players for the Blitzboks when they clinched the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in July.

"We played very well then and if we can replicate that performance in Cape Town, it will be terrific," he said.

"We have seen what winning such a title can do to make the nation proud and united, so that will be great if we can emulate the great feeling that the 1995 Rugby World Cup win created way back. Playing at home in a natural environment that we are used to is something special, and we must utilise that advantage," Du Plessis added.



