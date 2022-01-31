Sevens

17m ago

Blitzboks latest success pleases Powell: 'The standards the guy’s set are high'

accreditation
Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
South African coach Neil Powell.
Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

A high level of discipline is behind the success of the Blitzboks, according to coach Neil Powell.

The outgoing coach is overseeing a purple patch at tournaments for the Springbok Sevens and Sunday in Seville, Spain, they recorded their 34th consecutive win and a fourth straight series title during the current World Series.

It’s been professional performances from the Blitzboks, coupled with the emergence of new faces being blooded into a winning system.

"This was an incredible performance from the team," said Powell.

"They showed big hearts, lots of fight and lots of courage during the weekend. Losing three senior players in Dewald Human (suspended for the final day), Branco du Preez (shoulder injury) against Scotland and Justin Geduld (knee) in the first half of the final against Australia, were huge setbacks, but the team just kept on fighting."

The Blitzboks beat Australia 33-7 in the final and solidified themselves as the team to beat.

"The standards the guys set for themselves are also incredibly high and that is great as they then apply the same to the team. 

"Credit also to the wider system, there is a massive amount of work that is put in back home in Stellenbosch and that prepares the guys well when they have an opportunity in the World Series," he added.

"Guys like Darren Adonis and Shaun Williams did exceptionally well in their first start in a final of the World Series tournament," he said. 

"They showed that they can perform at this level. The future is bright for this squad for sure. The performances of Darren and Shaun in their first final and the way Christie Grobbelaar played, show that."

The team will arrive back in Cape Town on Tuesday. The next tournament is in Singapore on 9 and 10 April, when South Africa will face USA, Kenya and Canada in their three Pool A matches.

