Blitzboks legend signs for Major League Rugby outfit

Springbok Sevens legend Cecil Afrika has signed a deal with the San Diego Legion ahead of the 2021 Major League Rugby season.

Afrika, 32, retired from Blitzboks duty in June after 12 seasons on the World Rugby Sevens Series stage.

He is the second South Africa to sign with the San Diego Legion this week after Tuesday’s announcement that former Springbok wing Bjorn Basson had put pen to paper.

Playmaker Afrika has played fifteens rugby in the past for the Junior Springboks, the Griffons and the Cheetahs - mainly at fullback.

The San Diego Legion last month also said they would be using England coach Eddie Jones' expertise on a consultancy basis.

"My primary commitment remains to my England duties and other international commitments, but I have a passion for growing the game of rugby. I was very impressed by the vision and ambition shown by San Diego and its ownership in delivering a professional rugby outfit with the clear aim of winning trophies. I am excited to support them in that endeavour," Jones told the team's official website.

Jones will consult on operations at every level - both virtually and for limited time periods on the ground in San Diego.

?? New player signing??

Welcome @AfrikaCecil to SD Legion & @usmlr!



In 2011, Cecil was winner of the IRB International Sevens Player of the Year award. He was a member of the South Africa Sevens team that won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics. ?? #WeAreLegion pic.twitter.com/wHzadHHL2B — San Diego Legion (@SDLegion) October 1, 2020

?? New San Diego Legion signing...

Join us in welcoming former Springboks player, Bjorn Basson, to #SanDiego!



Explosive, skillful and an expert finisher, Bjorn's finesse and pace will be perfectly suited for our team and the @usmlr competition. ??#WeAreLegion #YouKnowRugby pic.twitter.com/eI36i5ASZr — San Diego Legion (@SDLegion) September 29, 2020

