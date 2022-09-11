Sevens

Blitzboks limp to another defeat as World Cup campaign left in tatters

The Blitzboks limped to another disappointing defeat at the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town after they went down 26-19 to Argentina in their 5th/8th place playoff on Sunday. 

That result leaves them with one match remaining - against either France or Samoa - for 7th place in what will be coach Neil Powell's last match with the national side. 

Powell, who has been coach for the last nine years and involved in the Sevens system for a total of 15, is on his way to the Sharks to take on the director of rugby role. 

The Blitzboks, stunned by Ireland in the quarter-final the night before, were rocked once more when Argentina scored the first try of the game after just 18 seconds.

Just a minute later, the South Americans had their second, and with the scoreboard reading 12-0 in favour of the visitors, it began to look like another nightmarish outing for the Blitzboks. 

This time, however, the Blitzboks found a way back and tries from JC Pretorius and Angelo Davids - there was one conversion from Ronald Brown - saw the scores locked at 12-12 as the sides headed into half-time.   

Argentina's third try threatened once again to knock the Blitzboks over, but again the hosts hit back when substitute Shaun Williams broke through a gap to dot down under the posts to make it 19-19 with just two minutes to play. 

The crowd was up for it, fully behind the men in green, but they were silenced when another South African defensive lapse allowed Argentina in for their fourth. 

This time, there was no way back. 


