Blitzboks miss out on 5th place finish at Singapore Sevens as Argentina cruise to victory

The Blitzboks suffered their third defeat at the Singapore Sevens as Argentina claimed a 22-15 victory in the fifth-place play-off on Sunday.

After shockingly losing to the USA in their Pool A clash, Neil Powell's charges advanced to the knockout rounds with a quarter-final fixture against Fiji.

The South Pacific nation reigned supreme in a 19-14 victory as South Africa had to settle for a fifth-place semi-final against the Argentinians.

In that clash, the South Americans took an early lead with Gaston Revol bursting through two defenders before the Blitzboks were down to 6-men.

Selwyn Davids was shown a yellow card for a ruck infringement, and Argentina ensured they took advantage of the situation.

Agustin Fraga scored their second just after Davids' dismissal as he brushed aside the Blitzboks' defence.

Davids announced his return in the second stanza with a well-improvised try.

He kicked the ball twice from 40-yards out to score the first points for the Blitzboks.

Any hope of a comeback was halted when Ryan Oosthuizen also received a yellow card.

Felipe de la Vega and Marcos Moneta then made the most of Blitzboks' ill-discipline as they both scored to put the game beyond doubt before South Africa's Impi Visser claimed a consolation try.