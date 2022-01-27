Sevens

1h ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks need speedy start in Seville, says new skipper

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Impi Visser (Photo by David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images)
Impi Visser (Photo by David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images)

There will be time for reflection of what it means to captain the Springbok Sevens team at the Spain Sevens in Seville this weekend, but for Impi Visser the real issue when they run out at the Estadio Olympico de la Cartjuna on Saturday will be to ensure they hit the ground running.

The 26-year-old prop points to the fact that the Blitzboks will be facing Spain first up on Saturday and will have to be match ready, especially as the home side would have played their first match on Friday already (against USA), while South Africa have a first round bye due to Fiji again missing out because of Covid-19 complications.

Like last week, South Africa will – alongside the other two teams in Pool A – be awarded three match points and a 0-0 scoreline due to the Fijians not being able to play in Spain.

“We will have to be spot on come Saturday, as we have a bye on Friday and will not be in the same position as Spain and USA, who would have played a game already," said Visser, adding that he was comfortable that the players have regrouped from last week's win in Malaga.

“We needed to get back to ground zero once we arrived here and I think the guys did that well.

“We don't really count the number of matches won; we only care about what we need to do to do justice to our jersey and the values of the Blitzbok team. We are only looking at contributing to the system, not winning streaks or things like that.”

The fact that he is officially the team leader in place of the injured Siviwe Soyizwapi will be processed in good time, Visser said.

“The real emotion of running onto the field as tournament captain is immense and difficult to describe in words,” he said.

“It’s fair to say it is huge for me and the real meaning of this will come to me later, I am sure. There have been legends of the game before me, so following in their footsteps is just massive.”

Springbok Sevens pool schedule in Seville (SA times):

Saturday, 29 January

11:57: Spain

17:25: USA

Springbok Sevens squad:

1. Sako Makata – 12 tournaments, 50 matches, 35 points (7 tries)

2. Ryan Oosthuizen – 26 tournaments, 128 matches, 130 points (26 tries)

3. Impi Visser (captain) – 16 tournaments, 81 matches, 85 points (17 tries)

4. Zain Davids – 27 tournaments, 137 matches, 125 points (25 tries)

5. Christie Grobbelaar – six tournaments, 29 matches, 45 points (9 tries)

6. JC Pretorius – 15 tournaments, 82 matches, 180 points (36 tries)

7. Branco du Preez – 78 tournaments, 397 matches, 1401 points (99 tries, 450 conversions, 1 penalty goal, 1 drop goal)

8. Selvyn Davids – 24 tournaments, 125 matches, 498 points (59 tries, 100 conversions, 1 penalty goal)

9. Justin Geduld – 51 tournaments, 265 matches, 1051 points (114 tries, 239 conversions, 1 penalty goal)

10. Dewald Human – 12 tournaments, 56 matches, 169 points (13 tries, 52 conversions)

11. Shaun Williams – four tournaments, 20 matches, 46 points (8 tries, 3 conversions)

12. Mfundo Ndhlovu – six tournaments, 28 matches, 35 points (7 tries)

13. Darren Adonis – three tournaments, 17 matches, 37 points (7 tries, 1 conversion)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzboksworld sevens seriessevensrugby
loading... Live
Knights 0
Titans 314/3
View More
loading... Live
Western Province 296/5
Lions 0
View More
loading... Live
Boland 310/2
North West 0
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 0
Warriors 343/6
View More
loading... Live
Mpumalanga 224/10
Easterns 48/3
View More
loading... Live
Limpopo 227/10
South Western Districts 2/1
View More
loading... Live
Border 86/10
Northern Cape 179/2
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6546 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1035 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3559 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5579 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo