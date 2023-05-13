Blitzboks see off USA to overturn miserable pool stage start and qualify for Cup quarters

The South African men's sevens team qualified for the Cup quarter-finals in the Toulouse Sevens when they beat the United States of America 24-7 on Saturday afternoon.

The win completed a group stage comeback where the Blitzboks were caned by France in their opening game, but saw off Fiji and the USA to creep closer to automatic Olympic games qualification.

The Sevens side were off and running in the first minute through Ronald Brown, but the USA responded through Malacchi Esdale two minutes later.

The Blitzboks had to finish the first half with six men when Dewald Human was yellow-carded for a ruck infringement, but didn't cost them any points.

The SA Sevens side was on the board early in the second half through Christoffel Grobbelaar and sealed the deal when Human made up for his yellow card by scoring his team's third try.

Shaun Williams ensured there would be no fightback from the Stars and Stripes when he scored the fourth try on the stroke of fulltime.

The Blitboks now take on Argentina in a quarter-final clash that kicks off at 19:05 (SA time).