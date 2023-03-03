2h ago

Blitzboks thump Japan, fightback to draw with France in Vancouver

Craig Taylor
South Africa's Ricardo Duarttee celebrates after scoring a try against Great Britain at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
After a disappointing tournament at the Los Angeles Sevens, the Blitzboks are looking to turn around their form at the Vancouver Sevens this weekend.

In their opening match, it seemed as if their recent struggles would continue as France quickly raced into a 19-0 lead at half-time, only for South Africa to launch an epic second-half fightback to secure a 19-all draw.

Theo Forner crossed for a converted try in the fifth minute to give France a 7-0 lead, and it went downhill from that point for the Blitzboks. 

France then extended their lead to 12-0 when Leraitre Paul scored an unconverted try after taking advantage of a poor kick-off reception from South Africa.

Forner then scored his second of the match to put France 19-0 up at the break.

With it all to do in the second half, South Africa needed to score first, and a period of possession saw Ricardo Duarttee cross for an unconverted try in the third minute to make the score 19-5.

A second South African try followed through skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi which Duarttee converted as the Blitzboks gave themselves a chance with just two minutes remaining. 

Soyizwapi then scored in the right-hand corner well after the final hooter and Duarttee landed an incredible conversion from a difficult angle to ensure South Africa came away with a 19-all draw.

In their second Pool B clash, the Blitzboks were at their attacking best as they easily beat Japan 40-12 after leading 26-0 at half-time.

Soyizwapi scored a brace to take his tally to four tries in the tournament, while Christie Grobbelaar, Impi Visser, Duarttee and Noegh Hayward also crossed the whitewash.

Duarttee (4) and Gurshwin Wehr added conversion to cement an emphatic win.

South Africa plays against Argentina at 23:26 on Saturday to determine who will top the pool.

