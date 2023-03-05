Blitzboks suffer back-to-back losses at Vancouver Sevens, play Canada for 13th-place

The Blitzboks suffered back-to-back losses in the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Canada, with defeats to Argentina and Kenya at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.



On Saturday evening SA-time, the Blitzboks suffered a 12-0 loss to Argentina in their final Pool B encounter, which booted them out of the Cup quarter-finals.

Playing in a ninth-place encounter against Kenya, the Blitzboks gave up a half-time lead, losing once again.

Sandile Ngcobo's charges suffered a 17-12 defeat to their African counterparts after leading 12-5 at half-time.

South Africa opened the scoring with captain Siviwe Soyizwapi crossing the whitewash twice in the first half.

However, things went south from then on for the Blitzboks as Kenya replied with three tries on their own to dominate proceedings and clinch victory.

South Africa takes on hosts Canada in the 13th-place semi-final at 19:22 (SA time) on Sunday.

Scorers:

South Africa 12 (12)

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi (2)

Conversion: Ricardo Duarttee

Kenya 17 (5)

Tries: George Ooro Angeyo, Brian Tanga, John Okoth

Conversion: Anthony Omondi