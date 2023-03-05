1h ago

Share

Blitzboks suffer back-to-back losses at Vancouver Sevens, play Canada for 13th-place

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Blitzboks skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Blitzboks skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

The Blitzboks suffered back-to-back losses in the World Rugby Sevens Series event in Canada, with defeats to Argentina and Kenya at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

Follow LIVE | Vancouver Sevens

On Saturday evening SA-time, the Blitzboks suffered a 12-0 loss to Argentina in their final Pool B encounter, which booted them out of the Cup quarter-finals.

Playing in a ninth-place encounter against Kenya, the Blitzboks gave up a half-time lead, losing once again.

Sandile Ngcobo's charges suffered a 17-12 defeat to their African counterparts after leading 12-5 at half-time.

South Africa opened the scoring with captain Siviwe Soyizwapi crossing the whitewash twice in the first half.

However, things went south from then on for the Blitzboks as Kenya replied with three tries on their own to dominate proceedings and clinch victory.

South Africa takes on hosts Canada in the 13th-place semi-final at 19:22 (SA time) on Sunday.

Scorers:

South Africa 12 (12)

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi (2)

Conversion: Ricardo Duarttee

Kenya 17 (5)

Tries: George Ooro Angeyo, Brian Tanga, John Okoth

Conversion: Anthony Omondi

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
54% - 2375 votes
Lewis Hamilton
20% - 882 votes
Charles Leclerc
13% - 582 votes
George Russell
4% - 175 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 398 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel...

27 Feb

Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel well prepared for it - survey
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo