26m ago

add bookmark

Blitzboks suffer Hong Kong Sevens defeat to Great Britain as France await

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
JC Pretorius
JC Pretorius
Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks suffered their first defeat in the Hong Kong Sevens, losing to a determined Great Britain in their second Pool B encounter on Saturday.

Follow LIVE | Hong Kong Sevens

On Friday, the Springbok Sevens side sealed an opening 21-0 win against newcomers Uruguay.

Sandile Ngcobo's charges scored two tries but could not convert, which led to a 12-10 defeat against Great Britain after trailing 5-0 at half-time.

Great Britain opened the scoring with Jamie Barden, who took advantage of a knock-on and leaped forward to the whitewash line for a try in the fourth minute.

The Blitzboks defence struggled to recover and eventually went scoreless in the first half.

In the second half, Great Britain continued the pressure as Max MacFarland comfortably scored a try with Freddie Roddick landing a conversion.

The Blitzboks finally came back as JC Pretorius and Ryan Oosthuizen scored back-to-back tries, but none of the tries were converted and Great Britain held on for a convincing win.

South Africa will now tackle France in their final pool match on Saturday (11:05 SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa 10 (0)

Tries: JC Pretorius, Ryan Oosthuizen

Great Britain 12 (5)

Tries: Jamie Barden, Max MacFarland

Conversion: Freddie Roddick


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blitzboksworld rugby sevens seriessevensrugby
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
23% - 1618 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
77% - 5358 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo