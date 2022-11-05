Blitzboks suffer Hong Kong Sevens defeat to Great Britain as France await

The Blitzboks suffered their first defeat in the Hong Kong Sevens, losing to a determined Great Britain in their second Pool B encounter on Saturday.

On Friday, the Springbok Sevens side sealed an opening 21-0 win against newcomers Uruguay.

Sandile Ngcobo's charges scored two tries but could not convert, which led to a 12-10 defeat against Great Britain after trailing 5-0 at half-time.

Great Britain opened the scoring with Jamie Barden, who took advantage of a knock-on and leaped forward to the whitewash line for a try in the fourth minute.

The Blitzboks defence struggled to recover and eventually went scoreless in the first half.

In the second half, Great Britain continued the pressure as Max MacFarland comfortably scored a try with Freddie Roddick landing a conversion.

The Blitzboks finally came back as JC Pretorius and Ryan Oosthuizen scored back-to-back tries, but none of the tries were converted and Great Britain held on for a convincing win.

South Africa will now tackle France in their final pool match on Saturday (11:05 SA time).

Scorers:

South Africa 10 (0)

Tries: JC Pretorius, Ryan Oosthuizen

Great Britain 12 (5)

Tries: Jamie Barden, Max MacFarland

Conversion: Freddie Roddick



