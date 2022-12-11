1h ago

Blitzboks take conceded tries personally: 'We're looking for perfect defensive system'

Lynn Butler
Sandile Ngcobo
Sandile Ngcobo
Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo insists whenever tries are conceded, the Blitzboks take it personally as they progressed to the Cup semi-finals in the Cape Town Sevens.

South Africa beat a spirited Great Britain outfit 21-14 in the Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

The Blitzboks remain unbeaten in Cape Town as they look to Samoa in the Cup semi-finals on Sunday ( kick-off at 15:46).

"It wasn't pretty (against Great Britain), but we got the job done. We spoke about belief in preparation and putting those two together and pulling through," Ngcobo told reporters on Saturday.

"They kept on believing as they kept on coming. Great Britain is a classy side, they well-decorated and they are well-experienced so they kept on coming back, but we kept on believing in our processes and got the job done."

READ | Dream come true for new Blitzboks sensation 'Tricky Ricky': 'Something I've never experienced'

The Blitzboks have conceded a try or two in every game in Cape Town, and Ngcobo admits that they want to produce a perfect defensive system.

"I think you'll get to know me and the DNA that we're trying to instil in our boys. It's very personal when someone scores against us, and we don't want that," said Ngcobo.

"Somewhere, somehow, we're looking for a perfect defensive system and we'll get it right. We are averaging between one or two tries a game, so we'll get it.

"It sounds impossible, but we're looking for a perfect defensive system. The less tries they have, the better the system we have, which means more opportunities for us to get our hands on the ball."

The Blitzboks defeated Samoa in Dubai last weekend to lift up the title and join Australia as World Rugby Sevens Series log-leaders.

South Africa will look to win their first Cape Town Sevens title since 2015 and will be relying on the crowd to get them through on Sunday.

"You only soak it in after the game when you hear the crowd and afterwards, you see how much it means to the fans. Ultimately, we're doing this for you guys," said Ngobo.

"We're doing it for South Africa, and that's what drives us because who else must inspire hope into these youngsters who're hanging here and people who are fighting for those lives."

