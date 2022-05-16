Blow for Blitzboks as Selvyn Davids forced out of France Sevens

The Blitzboks were dealt a blow on Monday afternoon with the news that playmaker Selvyn Davids had withdrawn from the squad for the France Sevens tournament this coming weekend.

Davids was declared medically unfit to travel with the squad, with Dalvon Blood replacing him.

Blood, a member of the SA Rugby Sevens Academy since 2021, also represented the Junior Springboks in last year’s U20 International Series against Georgia, Argentina and Uruguay.

Earlier this year, he played for the SA Under-23 Sevens team against Zimbabwe and Uganda, where his speed and swerve confirmed his potential. While at Rondebosch Boys’ High School, Blood represented the Western Province schools team and was selected for the SA Under-18 Schools Sevens side.

He will be making his Blitzboks debut in France.

Springbok Sevens squad for the HSBC France Sevens in Toulouse (amended):

1. James Murphy – 7 tournaments, 26 matches, 20 points (4 tries)

2. Ryan Oosthuizen – 29 tournaments, 138 matches, 150 points (30 tries)

3. Impi Visser – 19 tournaments, 96 matches, 95 points (19 tries)

4. Zain Davids – 30 tournaments, 151 matches, 145 points (29 tries)

5. Tiaan Pretorius – 2 tournaments, 7 matches, 5 points (1 try)

6. JC Pretorius – 18 tournaments, 96 matches, 210 points (42 tries)

7. Branco du Preez – 79 tournaments, 400 matches, 1409 points (99 tries, 454 conversions, 1 penalty goal, 1 drop goal)

8. Dalvon Blood – uncapped

9. Ronald Brown – 6 tournaments, 35 matches, 232 points (22 tries, 61 conversions)

10. Dewald Human – 15 tournaments, 66 matches, 195 points (15 tries, 60 conversions)

11. Siviwe Soyizwapi – 37 tournaments, 193 matches, 625 points (125 tries)

12. Muller du Plessis – 16 tournaments, 78 matches, 285 points (57 tries)

13. Mfundo Ndhlovu – 8 tournaments, 37 matches, 40 points (8 tries)



