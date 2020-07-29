Cape Town Sevens cancelled due to Covid-19

The 2020 Cape Town Sevens has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The event at Cape Town Stadium was provisionally scheduled for 4-6 December this year.

The Dubai leg of the 2020/21 series - with which the Cape Town event is paired - has also been cancelled.

This year's Cape Town Sevens event has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, World Rugby announced on Wednesday.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

The event at Cape Town Stadium was provisionally scheduled for 4-6 December this year.

The Dubai leg of the series - with which the Cape Town event is paired - has also been cancelled.

The events were due to be the first two legs on the 10-tournament 2020/2021 World Rugby Sevens Series.

World Rugby, its partners, SA Rugby and the Dubai organisers undertook a comprehensive consultation process and constructive dialogue to reach the conclusion.

SA Rugby said via a press statement that the decisions were taken in line with relevant government and international public health authority advice, with the health and well-being of the rugby community and the wider public taking precedence.

The Cape Town and Dubai events are due to return to a full series schedule in 2021, SA Rugby added.

"This is a very disappointing development but far from unexpected," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.



"The Cape Town Sevens is a highly complex, international event that involves 28 men's and women's teams travelling from all the corners of the globe and considering the progress of the pandemic, both here and around the world, the prospects of being able to deliver our normal spectacular were extremely slim.



"The opening of air borders remains uncertain; the requirements of quarantining and the need for preparation time for teams really left us no choice. And even if we had been able to fly in 28 teams the likelihood is that we would have had to play behind closed doors, which held little appeal considering the unique nature of the event.



"Over and above all of that, the health of players and fans was of paramount importance and with the current uncertainties in that regard all parties agreed on the need to cancel this year's event."



The decision follows the recently announced conclusion of the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series, with New Zealand confirmed as both men's and women's champions.



The Singapore, Hong Kong, London and Paris legs of the series had to be cancelled, with World Rugby and its partners now continuing to focus on planning for the remainder of the 2020/2021 Series and the build-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.



A working group chaired by World Rugby Executive Committee and Council member John Jeffrey and including representatives of host and participating unions, players and coaches, has been formed to review contingency plans and evaluate preparations.



World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper commented: "While we share in the disappointment of players, teams, fans, hosts and everyone involved with the popular events in Dubai and Cape Town, this is a prudent decision taken with the health and well-being of the global rugby community and wider society as our top priority and guided by the relevant government and international public health authority advice. We look forward to welcoming these wonderful destinations back to the series following this year’s hiatus."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff