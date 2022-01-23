Davids brace seals magical Malaga title for Blitzboks

Selvyn Davids scored a golden point try to secure yet another Sevens title for the Springbok Sevens team when they beat Argentina 24-17 in the Malaga Sevens final on Sunday evening.

Davids's brace of tries was two of the four tries scored by Neil Powell's side, who twice had to come back from deficits to claim the crown.

While the final success wasn't quite the revenge for Argentina dumping them out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Sevens tournament, the Blitzboks conceded an early try, then watched Joaquin de la Vega scoring a brace that saw Argentina move from 12-5 down to lead 17-12.

Davids had scored SA's first try to give them a 7-5 lead, from where JC Pretorius added his touchdown to give SA their five-point buffer.

De la Vega's brace threatened to derail SA's title defence as he took Argentina to a 17-12 lead, but Justin Geduld leveled things out.

After putting Argentina under severe breakdown pressure, the Blitzbokke gradually found gaps and with the Pumas defence stretched, Davids burst through a gap and scored the match-winning try.

The Malaga success saw SA stay top of the overall log with 66 points.