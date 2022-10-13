1h ago

add bookmark

Delport insists quitting women's sevens job was not because of Blitzboks snub

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paul Delport and Sandile Ngcobo. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Paul Delport and Sandile Ngcobo. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
  • Paul Delport has left his post as Springbok Women's Sevens head coach.
  • The 37-year-old said his exit was the result of feeling he was not given enough support to fulfil his duties.
  • He stressed that he didn't want the announcement to cloud the news around Sandile Ngcobo and Philip Snyman's Blitzboks confirmation.

Outgoing Springbok Women's Sevens coach Paul Delport said the timing of his resignation announcement had little to do with being overlooked for the previously vacant Blitzbok gig.

Instead, Delport said, it had everything to do with him not wanting the messaging around his exit to cloud the announcement of Sandile Ngcobo and Philip Snyman as newly minted coaches of the men's Sevens team.

Ngcobo was Delport's assistant coach during the Sevens World Cup last month.

The announcement by SA Rugby on Wednesday drew the curtain on a five-year coaching tenure with the women's team.

Several factors occasioned his departure, he told News24 Sport, including a lack of resources and financial backing from the mother body - something SA Rugby brushed off.

"I didn't want a cloud of negativity surrounding the announcement of Sandile and Philip with regards to the men's Sevens set-up. I wanted it to be special for them," said Delport.

"They are good mates of mine and I wish them success in their roles.

"I also didn't want people to think I was pi**ed off because I didn't get that job. I wanted the messaging to be positive."

READ HERE | Outgoing women's Sevens coach slams SA Rugby: 'I can't be a part of that anymore'

As coach of the women's sevens team, Delport guided the team to two Rugby World Cup Sevens and two Commonwealth Games tournaments. Under his guidance, South Africa also won the Rugby Africa Women's Sevens Cup three times.

But, as he walks away from the organisation, he added: 

There’s no room for growth in the current system; there’s no space for someone like me who actually has a performance mindset.

His resignation comes shortly after the Sevens World Cup, which was hosted in Cape Town - a bumper weekend tournament where his team finished 14th.

"It's disconcerting; I love rugby and I love coaching, but I'm a bit jaded at the moment in terms of where I am at. I've been in rugby for 21 years so my work experience is very limited to rugby."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbypaul delportsevensrugby
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6263 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5486 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

6h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo