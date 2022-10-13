Delport insists quitting women's sevens job was not because of Blitzboks snub

Paul Delport has left his post as Springbok Women's Sevens head coach.

The 37-year-old said his exit was the result of feeling he was not given enough support to fulfil his duties.

He stressed that he didn't want the announcement to cloud the news around Sandile Ngcobo and Philip Snyman's Blitzboks confirmation.

Outgoing Springbok Women's Sevens coach Paul Delport said the timing of his resignation announcement had little to do with being overlooked for the previously vacant Blitzbok gig.

Instead, Delport said, it had everything to do with him not wanting the messaging around his exit to cloud the announcement of Sandile Ngcobo and Philip Snyman as newly minted coaches of the men's Sevens team.

Ngcobo was Delport's assistant coach during the Sevens World Cup last month.

The announcement by SA Rugby on Wednesday drew the curtain on a five-year coaching tenure with the women's team.

Several factors occasioned his departure, he told News24 Sport, including a lack of resources and financial backing from the mother body - something SA Rugby brushed off.

"I didn't want a cloud of negativity surrounding the announcement of Sandile and Philip with regards to the men's Sevens set-up. I wanted it to be special for them," said Delport.

"They are good mates of mine and I wish them success in their roles.

"I also didn't want people to think I was pi**ed off because I didn't get that job. I wanted the messaging to be positive."

As coach of the women's sevens team, Delport guided the team to two Rugby World Cup Sevens and two Commonwealth Games tournaments. Under his guidance, South Africa also won the Rugby Africa Women's Sevens Cup three times.

But, as he walks away from the organisation, he added:

There’s no room for growth in the current system; there’s no space for someone like me who actually has a performance mindset.

His resignation comes shortly after the Sevens World Cup, which was hosted in Cape Town - a bumper weekend tournament where his team finished 14th.

"It's disconcerting; I love rugby and I love coaching, but I'm a bit jaded at the moment in terms of where I am at. I've been in rugby for 21 years so my work experience is very limited to rugby."