2h ago

Double the fun for Mother City as Cape Town Sevens returns, mere months after World Cup

Compiled by Heinz Schenk
Cape Town Stadium (Gallo)
Mere months after the World Cup in early September, Cape Town can look forward to hosting another bout of sevens action.

SA Rugby on Tuesday confirmed that the ever-popular Cape Town Sevens will return to the Mother City on the weekend of 9-11 December this year, when the best men’s and women’s sevens teams in the world will return to the Cape Town Stadium.

Pleasingly, it will do so for the first time since 2019 as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the last few editions.   

Overall, the World Rugby Sevens Series will boast 11 men’s tournaments – four of which will be standalone events – while all seven women’s events will be played alongside the men.  

Both the Springbok Sevens and Springbok Women’s Sevens teams will be playing in Cape Town, with another sell-out crowd anticipated, while there is also a return to Hamilton in New Zealand and Sydney in Australia early next year.  

World Sevens Series schedule:
4-6 November 2022: Hong Kong (men only)
2-3 December 2022: Dubai (combined)
9-11 December 2022: Cape Town (combined)
21-22 January 2023: Hamilton (combined)
27-29 January 2023: Sydney (combined)
25-26 February 2023: Los Angeles (men only)
3-5 March 2023: Vancouver (combined)
31 March-2 April 2023: Hong Kong (combined) 
8-9 April 2023: Singapore (men only)
12-14 May 2023: Toulouse (combined)
22-21 May 2023: London (men only)


"After missing out in the last three years, we are thrilled to see the Cape Town Sevens back on the schedule, and combined with the Rugby World Cup Sevens in September, it means local rugby fans will have another opportunity to experience some of the best entertainment available on the global rugby calendar," said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby. 

"Ever since we first hosted the South African leg of the World Series in Cape Town, it has become one of the most popular events, not only for supporters, but for the participating teams again, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to the Mother City in the summer. 

"It’s great for the game to be returning to some form of normality after a few seasons of disruption, and after playing 14 consecutive World Series tournaments abroad since Cape Town in 2019, we know our players are looking forward to playing in front of their families, friends and fans yet again." 

Ticket information for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens will be released in due course.  

Olympic qualification will be pretty much on top of anyone’s agenda during the season with the top four women’s and men’s teams in 2023 World Series securing their tickets to Paris 2024.


