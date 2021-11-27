Sevens

Efficient Blitzboks power past Australia to reach Dubai Sevens semi-final

Kamva Somdyala
Selvyn Davids in action. (Photo by David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images)
Selvyn Davids in action. (Photo by David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images)

A brace from captain Siviwe Soyizwapi saw the Springboks Sevens secure a 29-5 victory over Australia to reach the Duabi Sevens semi-final.

The Blitzboks were efficient in their dealing, attacking well and making light weight of their Australian counterparts.  

They will now face Argentina in their semi-final. 

The Blitzboks had cruised past their group stages, beating Ireland, Japan and Great Britain to reach Saturday's quarter-final.


Scorers:

SA

Tries: JC Pretorius, Siviwe Soyizwapi (2), Selvyn Davids, Tiaan Pretorius

Conversions: Ronald Brown, Branco du Preez 

Australia

Henry Hutchison

