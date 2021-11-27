Efficient Blitzboks power past Australia to reach Dubai Sevens semi-final

A brace from captain Siviwe Soyizwapi saw the Springboks Sevens secure a 29-5 victory over Australia to reach the Duabi Sevens semi-final.

The Blitzboks were efficient in their dealing, attacking well and making light weight of their Australian counterparts.

They will now face Argentina in their semi-final.

The Blitzboks had cruised past their group stages, beating Ireland, Japan and Great Britain to reach Saturday's quarter-final.

Debutant Tiaan Pretorius scored his first try for the Blitzboks as they progressed to the Dubai Sevens semi-finals with a 29-5 win over Australia, Soyizwapi scoring twice (again). Up next, Argentina!




