EXPLAINED | World Rugby goes T20 with bold new sevens series format to draw non-believers

World Rugby on Tuesday announced a re-branded sevens series named "SVNS".

The aim is to place a premium on match-day experiences in order to reach a younger and more non-traditional rugby audience.

There will be eight stops on the new schedule, but the Spain leg will be the "winner-takes-all" tournament that will decide the winners. Promotion-relegation is also in play.

In what could perhaps be considered rugby's attempt to harness the pulling power of T20 cricket with younger audiences, World Rugby on Tuesday showed its hand in anointing the sevens format as its trump card for increasing the reach of the game.

Re-branded as World Rugby SVNS - a very clear attempt to cultivate top-of-mind awareness with a crude if effective abbreviation - the series now wants to position itself, at least from a playing perspective, as a tournament with proper conclusion.

And, as is a non-negotiable prerequisite nowadays, match-day experience is a key consideration.

What exactly then does the new World Rugby SVNS entail?

News24 Sport comes up with a handy guide.

Why the re-brand?

World Rugby, at least on paper, have been shrewd in trying to re-position the sevens format.

Unlike fifteens, which has a loyal but more discerning following because of its intricate technical nature, sevens is an easier-to-understand, aesthetically pleasing game to witness.

Already, as has been evident with the Cape Town leg of the series, a substantial portion of the crowd attends the event because of the festival-like atmosphere, not necessarily for the on-field action itself.

Even then, 14-minute matches provide enough of a rotating cast of teams not to "bore" less invested onlookers.

In fact, World Rugby makes no secret of the fact they want to target non-traditional audiences.

"With a bold ambition to supercharge rugby’s global reach and appeal by being more relevant and accessible to younger, leisure-hungry audiences, SVNS aims to deliver the ultimate in immersive experiences, a unique festival of sport, entertainment and culture set against stunning backdrops," the governing body noted in a statement.

How will World Rugby convert the non-rugby watchers?

Instead of relying on each of the members who had a host city - like SA Rugby and Cape Town, for example - to provide its own version of a match-day experience, World Rugby has developed a unifying "summer vibe" theme to each of the eight stops.

As World Rugby puts it, quite clearly: "Off the field, SVNS is all about summertime vibes. Sun-soaked days and unique experiences as rugby, music, food, and wellbeing combine to attract a new generation of audiences.

"Celebrating cuisine and culture, each SVNS destination will celebrate its unique local flavour, adding to the overall excitement and enjoyment of the events across the globe. There will also be a range of competitive and social sports for all at SVNS festivals, from non-contact rugby to functional fitness.

"Every event will deliver something unique."

Is Cape Town on the calendar?

The popular South African leg is going nowhere.

More than 620 000 supporters have attended the Cape Town Sevens for the past six editions - that's over 100 000 per event - and has the added benefit of boasting a reputation for being a relatively "open" and unpredictable stop.

No less than six different men's and women's teams have triumphed in the Mother City.

Has the overall calendar changed?

Indeed, it has.

Notable stops that have been chopped from the schedule are New Zealand, England and France, the latter two ostensibly because the weather wouldn't exactly allow for the "summertime" theme that World Rugby advocates.

That said, the Los Angeles and Vancouver legs are also in winter.

Australia has a new host city in Perth, where its relatively remote geography might cultivate a decent attendance figure.

"For the first time in rugby sevens history, all locations will be unified under the same approach, meaning that the overall experience is the same and we can optimise commercial revenue for reinvestment, including playing our part in ensuring that sevens is a viable career path for the talented players and Olympians," said Alan Gilpin, World Rugby's chief.

What about the rugby though? Is there a new format to the series?

Strictly speaking, no.

Every leg will still have a winner and cumulative log points on offer.

But...

Instead of the winner being determined by which team has the most log points, there will now be "excitement, drama and jeopardy" by letting the top eight teams, according to the series, log compete in the climactic, "winner-takes-all" showdown in Madrid.

If you win in Spain, you're crowned the series champion, regardless of where you were on the log previously.

Also, a promotion-relegation element has been brought in, whereby the bottom four will face off against the top four from the second-tier Challenger Series.

The top four from that showdown will be promoted to SVNS and vice versa.

I understand there's an equal pay initiative, too?

Correct.

As World Rugby states: "Under the new model, SVNS delivers gender parity with all seven rounds and the Grand Final featuring combined men’s and women’s competitions and equal participation fees, with a 70 percent uplift in World Rugby’s investment in participation fees as a commitment to sustainable growth."

What does the schedule look like?

Provisionally, these are the dates:

Dubai, UAE – 2-3 December, 2023

Cape Town, South Africa – 9-10 December, 2023

Perth, Australia – 26-28 January, 2024

Vancouver, Canada – 23-25 February, 2024

Los Angeles, USA – 2-3 March, 2024

Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR China – 5-7 April 2024

Singapore, Singapore – 3-5 May 2024

Madrid, Spain – 31 May-2 June, 2024



