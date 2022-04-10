Fiji dump Blitzboks out of Singapore Sevens, end quarter-final winning streak

On Sunday morning, Fiji ended the Blitzboks’ 11 consecutive quarter-final Sevens World Series wins in a mouth-watering encounter in Singapore.

The Blitzboks have been dominating the circuit in the absence of New Zealand and Fiji, who have been missing due to Covid-19 regulations, but they came crashing back down to earth this weekend.

Fiji were off to a superb start straight away as Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored the first try before Waisea Nacuqu extended the lead with the conversion.

South Africa continued stuttering after the restart before Joseva Talacolo cheekily stuck his tongue out at Zain Davids as he trotted over the line to extend the Fijians' lead.

Davids did get the Blitzboks back into the contest, however, as he finished off a brilliant move to narrow the gap to 12-7.

The second half started much like the first stanza as a mistake from South Africa resulted in Waisea Nacuqu extending Fiji's lead once more.

Skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi salvaged some hope for Neil Powell's charges in 12th minute, with Ronald Brown converting the try to cut Fiji's lead to five points once more, but there simply wasn't enough time left on the clock for the Blitzboks to come back from their woeful start.

Selwyn Davids attempted to spark something with his pace, but Fiji was stubborn in their defensive efforts.

Darren Adonis nearly levelled matters for the Blitzboks after the full-time buzzer in the corner, but Fiji did enough to stop the effort and secured their passage to the semi-final against Australia.

South Africa, meanwhile, will now play Argentina in the 5th place semi-final at 09:29 (SA time).



